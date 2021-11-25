Since TikTok rose to prominence, other apps have been scrambling for any sort of short video content they can get their hands on in order to shove it into a vertical video feed in a bid to get you hooked on its wares. Instagram has its Reels, YouTube peddles Shorts, and even Netflix gives us Fast Laughs. Not to be outdone, Spotify has arrived somewhat late to the party with its new Discover tab.

Spotify's users have been crying out for vertically scrolling music videos for decades, so we don't know what took the Swedish company so long. Anyway, it's here now, at least for a select number of users as part of a limited test. We learned about this via Chris Messina's Spotify feature megathread on Twitter — take a look below to see it in action.

Discover appears as a fourth tab on the bottom bar, nestled in between Home and Search, and its content seems to be an extension of the Canvas video format it's made available to artists for some time. You can swipe up and down to move between the video recommendations, and there's also a like button and menu with additional options in a card along with the artist, song name, and album art.

It's hardly the most original feature, but it's easy to see how users seeking something new to listen to could get hooked scrolling through the new tracks and their videos. The vertical scrolling muscle memory is strong with all of us, so it's basically second nature now.

According to comments shared with TechCrunch, Messina found the new feature in a TestFlight build on iOS, but may well see this rolled out to the masses in the future, on Android too no doubt. Spotify declined to comment on the test feature, but that's par for the course.

