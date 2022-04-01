Earlier this year, pre-registration opened for Octopath Traveler: The Champions of the Continent closed beta. Since this closed beta test announcement, we've been eagerly awaiting to see the progression Square Enix has made with the game's localization (slated for release in Summer 2022). Thankfully, Square has let us go hands-on with Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, and so we've worked up a guide for those just starting out.

Square Enix has decided to experiment with the classic formula of Octopath Traveler, tweaking the familiar turn-based gameplay into a collection game called The Champions of the Continent.

Of course, we at AP don't want you going in blindly. The guide we've prepared today is designed to help you get started. We cover the general mechanics, the game's combat and its quirks, all while illustrating how to take advantage of the game's collection system to get the biggest bang for your Rubies.

Note: All screenshots are from an early preview of the game, so the content in this guide is subject to change upon Octopath Traveler: The Champions of the Continent's release.

Getting started

Movement

Moving your character is limited to a 'point and click' style on a touch screen, though you can move faster by swiping your finger. Your character automatically stops once a corner in your path is reached. You can tap on the arrows to move in the desired direction or swipe.

Battle basics

Characters can use skills (weapons and magic) and regular attacks. Every character offers a player level, HP (your life points), and SP (spell power, currency for your skill, and magic attacks). Victories are achieved by reducing enemies' HP to 0 before your party wipes.

2 Images Expand Expand

Close

Battles are random encounters, but some unique enemies (Elite Enemies) appear on the field if you feel like tackling a challenge. Combat is turn-based, paying homage to the old classic JRPG days. To spice things up, players can control the tides of the battle using the familiar boost and break mechanic found in the mainline Nintendo Switch game.

An enemy's weak point can be exploited (repeatedly) by using weapons and skills said enemy is weak against. Once the enemy's guard breaks, it's your time to assault them with everything you got. There's a visual indicator (cracks on the shield icon, along with numbers) next to the enemy's HP to know whether you're effectively breaking their guard/shield. Succeeding the break mechanic renders enemies incapable of action for a short period.

Adding the ability to boost invites a more frugal playstyle in a fight. Boosting your attacks/skills can dish out multiplicative damage in a single instance, but you have to wait patiently for your window. You can control who to boost and how many to delegate at a time. Your number of boosts refresh as you perform actions that are unboosted.

Story

You can choose between three tales: Power, Wealth, or Fame. Each tale focuses on a corrupted villain wreaking havoc on the lives of the locals.

Tip: After completing the tutorials and deciding your story's destination, auto-saving is enabled once you gain control over your character.

Mastering the art of battling

Controlling up to eight party members can be a handful but is completely necessary. The game punishes you for playing with less than eight in your team as you start approaching Elite Enemies/bosses. Essentially, you're required to use the game's character switch system while enduring grueling battles.

The most consistent way to heal HP and SP is by using the switch system. This system allows the four back row (inactive) characters to heal HP and SP every turn. After swapping to the front row, your back row characters can still use skills/attacks on that same turn.

Tips and tricks

Enemies have multiple weaknesses, so attack with different weapon types and magic to identify what they are.

Diversify your battle party's Job (classes) to have different weapons and magic available.

Use the switch system to your advantage. Let your weaker character stay in the back-row until it is time to unleash their skills/magic. All the characters get experience points regardless of their battle position, so there's no need to play favorites.

Save your character boosts until you break the enemy to maximize damage.

When an enemy is ready to unleash a strong boosted attack, chain all your magic and skills to force the enemy to break and interrupt that attack.

Recuperate characters that have taken a big hit, use healing magic, and switch them to the back row.

Elite Enemies are formidable so spend time leveling your characters before taking them on (avoid being three levels below the Elite Enemy's level).

Level up your skills by using JP (job points) and always equip new skills.

Visit the weapon shop periodically and sell materials. Remember to buy and upgrade your equipment.

Enlisting more travelers

So you're not too lonely on your travels, the game generously provides you with three free (predetermined) characters at the start. The bad news is, they cap out at level 40 since they are only 3-star characters. Don't get too attached to your travelers; the game incentivizes you to upgrade to higher rarities or put the work in to upgrade your levels. You're still encouraged to dabble with the Guide system in either situation.

Rarities and Guidestones

Characters are split into rarities: 3-star (caps at level 40), 4-star (caps at level 60), 5-star (caps at level 80). Some exceptions are 3-star and 4-star characters bearing an unfilled star. These characters possess the same level cap as 3-star/4-star characters but are treated as one grade higher in their Awakening potential.

How to use the Guide system (Guide 10)

Tap on Menu > Guide .

> . Choose and tap on a banner system. 2 Images Expand Expand Close

Tap on Guide (300 Rubies) > Guide (300 Rubies) to confirm. Pulling for ten characters guarantees a bonus for a higher rarity character.

> to confirm. Pulling for ten characters guarantees a bonus for a higher rarity character. Now you have ten characters. Character duplicates turn into character-specific Guidestones. 2 Images Expand Expand Close

Raising the character's level cap is known as Limit Breaking. Limit Breaking requires character-specific Guidestones or regular Guidestones (Bronze, Silver, or Gold). Each regular Guidestone type is categorized by a character's star tier: Bronze Guidestones are used for 3-stars, Silver Guidestones are used for 4-stars, and Gold Guidestones are used for 5-stars.

How to Limit Break a traveler

Tap on Party > Travelers .

> . Select and tap on a character of your choice to Limit Break. 2 Images Expand Expand Close

Tap on Limit Break . Tap on the minus and plus to navigate how many levels are over the cap. Note : Character-specific Guidestones are always consumed first. 2 Images Expand Expand Close

. Tap on the and to navigate how many levels are over the cap. : Character-specific Guidestones are always consumed first. Tap on Limit Break > Use > Close. Now your character's level cap is increased! 2 Images Expand Expand Close

Another guaranteed character upgrade is Awakening. Like Limit Breaks, Awakening also consumes your Guidestones. Your character can awaken up to four times. Awakening increases your stat attributes and adds another battle skill slot.

Influence and Feats

Feats are your daily, weekly, and achievements list. You're rewarded once you've completed the set tasks or achievements. Rewards can range from Guidestones to Rubies and Influence points. Tip: always check and claim your rewards.

2 Images Expand Expand

Close

Influence is split into three categories. Each category is ranked. Categories are power, wealth, and fame. Ranks give you Rubies and passive skills/bonuses. Work on increasing your influence as these skills/bonuses are helpful additions to your adventures. Shop discounts, more allies (extra limited skills), and an increase in party damage are some perks you can expect.

2 Images Expand Expand

Close

A nostalgic trip

Octopath Traveler: The Champions of the Continent is an intriguing title as a play-on-the-go gacha RPG for your phone. There's no need to have played the predecessor, as The Champions of the Continent is something of a prequel, making it an easy entry point for newcomers.

So if you're craving an old-school JRPG with nostalgic turn-based combat mechanics, Octopath Traveler: The Champions of the Continent may just fulfill all of your needs. The best part is that you don't even have to spend a dime to get this experience, as the game is free-to-play. And if you didn't get into the closed beta, you can cruise our hands-on if you're curious to see precisely how the first hour plays.

Google Chrome 101 is live in beta, here’s how to get it (APK Download)

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author