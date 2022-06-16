Since February, we've known that Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent would be coming to Android in the West sometime this summer. We've already gone hands-on with the beta if you're curious to see how the game plays. Beyond the Western beta, the gacha game has been available in Japan since 2020, but it's finally making its way to the US and Europe next month. As a matter of fact, Square Enix has revealed in a recent Twitch stream that the game is set to arrive on July 27th, which is a little over a month away.

You can watch the full Twitch stream above, it's about an hour-long, and the majority of info is luckily located in the first half (with a concert taking up the rest of the time). This announcement was timed with the recent iOS listing that went live for pre-registration (four months after the Android pre-reg went live). Both the new iOS listing and the above Twitch stream have announced July 27th as the launch date for Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent in the US and Europe, though this exact date is absent from the Play Store listing as well as all of the game's social media (to be fair the Twitter account at least says July, but that's as far as it goes), which sure is an odd way to announce a release date for multiple platforms.

Still, despite Square's penchant for forgetting Android exists, we now know when Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent will launch on mobile in the West, thanks to the hard date of July 27th finally being revealed. So if you've been itching to play the latest gacha game from Square Enix, you only have a month to wait, and if you're curious to see how the game plays, we've already gone hands-on with the beta and even offer a handy guide that covers the game's basics. So if you'd like to pre-register to receive an alert on your device on July 27th, you can navigate to the Play Store listing through the widget below.