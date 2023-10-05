Summary O2, the UK's second-largest cellular service provider, is partnering with Google to improve communication by integrating Google's Jibe platform as its RCS backend.

O2's migration to Google Messages using Jibe will provide users with a better experience, improved interoperability with other carriers, and faster access to new RCS features as they're added.

There will be a downtime for RCS messaging of up to five days during the migration process, which starts on October 10, 2023, and should be completed for all customers by October 31, 2023.

Communication has become so much easier since the first text message was sent three decades ago. Text messaging began as a short, precise, text-only, and straightforward way of communication. However, technology happened, and major companies like Google employed Rich Communication Services to move users from conventional SMS and MMS texting. While the technology is still on its way up, users can get the most out of Google Messages when it's using the Jibe service as its backend.

UK’s second-largest cellular service provider, O2, is overhauling its operations to bring a more approachable way of communication. It’s teaming up with Google to integrate the company's Jibe RCS backend for faster and more convenient communication. Since RCS messages travel over the internet to enable features like sending large files and high-res pictures, they require cloud infrastructure. Google's Jibe platform provides this, and it's typically updated faster with more useful features than any similar carrier implementation.

There has been a momentum shift of late in Google's relentless fight to help RCS catch on. While carrier support was slow at first, most service providers across the world had implemented some form of RCS functionality after a few years — however, interoperability issues arose from all the different platforms and profiles being used to power the functionality. But the industry has been gravitating towards Google's Jibe platform in 2023, and the RCS standard is starting to become more unified as a result. This year alone, two major messaging companies integrated their RCS with Google Jibe — AT&T in June and T-Mobile in September.

The UK company says that through the migration, it anticipates a better user experience while levying fewer expenses on the user. The migration will allow users to send large files and high-resolution images and participate in group chats with and without a data connection.

This is a step ahead of other messaging platforms like WhatsApp, which require Wi-Fi or data connection to merely send messages, let alone files and pictures. The migration process comes at a cost, though. O2 announced that users would miss the service for up to five days. The messaging service notes that the time will differ for different users. Android users with Google Messages will experience a five-day downtime beginning October 10, 2023. The migration for this category will officially end on October 31, 2023.

On the other hand, Samsung messaging devices might experience less downtime or none at all because the messaging app preinstalled on these phones supports easier and faster RCS migration. For Galaxy users on O2, the migration will begin on October 6, 2023, and close officially on October 23, 2023. Google will send every user its Terms and Conditions, which have to be complied with if the service is to be used. If a user taps on the “I do not agree” button, they will automatically be unenrolled from O2’s RCS.

2 Images Close

To confirm your device’s RCS backend in the Google Messages app:

Tap the profile icon in the top right corner of the screen. Tap the Messages Settings icon and select RCS Chats. Scroll to the bottom of the RCS Chats page to view the RCS provider.

If you see “RCS from Google is provided by Jibe Mobile,” you'll know that Jibe is the provider. However, if you see "RCS is provided by your mobile operator," that means O2 has yet to make the switch for your account. Note that this process is different for other Android messaging apps that support RCS, however, a similar RCS provider status message should be available in the app's settings.