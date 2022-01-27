Every Thursday, Nvidia announces its newest games, features, and news for its game streaming service GeForce Now. If you weren't aware, today is Thursday, and so Nvidia has just announced that resolution upscaling options are finally available within the GeForce Now service, and this includes AI upscaling for select GPUs as well as the 2019 Shield TV. What this means is that those who stream GeForce Now games on their 2019 Shield TV will finally be able to take advantage of the AI upscaling built into the 2019 Shield, which should result in a clearer image for your GeForce Now streams.

The image above shows off where you can find the new resolution upscaling option for GeForce Now in the 2.0.37 update. There are three upscaling options to choose from. A Standard option designed to keep the performance impact down, an Enhanced option that's more demanding but provides a clearer image, and the AI Enhanced option that's available for 2019 Shield TV owners as well as select Nvidia GPU owners, which should result in the most natural-looking upscaling option of the three choices available. This way, everyone should be covered even if they don't own specialized equipment that can handle AI upscaling.

Beyond the big news that AI upscaling is finally here, Nvidia has detailed a few other brand-new perks for the service. There are now more custom settings to choose from when using the PC and Mac apps, allowing people to further dial in their streams to eke out the best performance possible. The GeForce Now app is also making its first appearance on LG TVs, officially. Those who own 2021+ OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs from LG can now find the GeForce Now app on the LG Content Store.

Of course, if you're interested in what games are coming to the service this week, here's the full list.

