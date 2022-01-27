It's hard to find a more dedicated fan base than Shield TV owners. Nvidia granted them a belated Christmas gift just a couple of weeks ago with a long-awaited update to Android TV 11, but unfortunately, it wasn't all sunshine and roses. A bunch of apps, including Plex, were outright broken after the upgrade. Thankfully, a new hotfix is on its way to help relieve many of those issues.

Version 33.1.0.264 started making its way to users on January 20th, bringing a whole host of changes to Shield TV models and — most importantly — restoring those Plex issues. This hotfix includes an updated variant of the Plex Media Server app meant to solve issues with external storage, problems initially caused by the jump to Android 11. Google's 2020 release utilizes scoped storage for improved privacy, limiting the number of directories accessible by apps. Plex wasn't the only app affected by this change — Kodi and VLC were among those listed — but it was by far the highest-profile.

The 2019 Shield TV Pro can be used as a Plex server, completely eliminating the need for an external device. That's what makes it such a popular gadget, despite its relatively high asking price. Shield owners lost one of the most valuable tools in their arsenal with this update, but thankfully, Nvidia prioritized its return.

It's not the only fix included in this update, of course. Playback issues with interlaced content, CEC volume control increment glitches, and the accidental creation of default Android folders meant for phones are all patched and resolved. So if you recently stumbled into internal folders for ringtones and downloads, those are thankfully getting removed.

This is a hotfix, not a stable update, so it does come with some restrictions. You'll have to sign up for this patch through Nvidia's website manually, and once your device receives and installs this software, there's no way to roll back. When the next public update is pushed out, your device will receive and download it as normal. It's worth checking out Nvidia's patch notes for all the fixes and installation instructions.

