Not often you even see the word 'deal' next to 'Shield'

Nvidia Shield TV devices are quite precious. So much so, in fact, that you don't really see them on sale. So, if you've been pining for a Shield TV Pro for a while and have been waiting for a sale to pounce on... this is it.

It's been on the market for more than 6 years in one form or another and has stood the test of time. In its latest iteration, the Shield TV Pro has 4K HDR streaming on Android TV, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhancements, and a humming motor in the Tegra X1+ chipset with 3GB of RAM to run games on Stadia or GeForce Now. Did we mention all the ports it comes with? Two USB 3.0 slots, an HDMI 2.0 slot, and Gigabit Ethernet. It's a hunk of a box, alright.

The last time it went on any sale of note was pretty much a year ago. For the time being, it's $20 off at $180 and it's the best price any of us are going to get for something in significant demand (relative to its limited supply).

Shop on Amazon

Buy Shield TV Pro

Google is testing a subtle animation-filled redesign of its web Search UI It's unclear when and if it will roll out widely

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email