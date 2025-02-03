Nvidia Shield TV Pro $180 $200 Save $20 This is one of the best streaming devices you can buy now. It's versatile, packed with power, and can now be had for $20 below its MSRP. $180 at Amazon

Despite originally coming out in 2019, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is considered one of the best streaming devices that you can buy in 2025. It's a pricey box when compared to what's currently out there, but it manages to check all the boxes when it comes to folks streaming needs.

In our review of the Nvidia Shield TV Pro, we loved that it was versatile, with the ability to play any format and to be used as a Plex server. We also loved that it offered tons of ports, and you could download any app from the Google Play Store. Right now, you can score a small $20 discount that knocks it down to just $180.

What's great about the Nvidia Shield TV Pro?