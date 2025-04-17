Summary Nvidia Shield TV continues to receive updates, with hotfix version 33.2.0.322 resolving issues from the previous update.

While most streaming devices tend to receive fewer software updates as they age, the Nvidia Shield continues to stand out as a rare exception. The original version of the popular Android TV device launched nearly a decade ago, and it's still getting updates. Now, Nvidia has rolled out yet another update for the Shield TV lineup.