Nvidia took its sweet time bringing Android TV 11 to the Shield TV after first deciding against upgrading the box to Android 10. As a surprise, the company even brought the update to the OG model that launched in 2015, making it one of the longest supported Android devices of all time. However, the Android 11 release shipped with a fair share of issues, including one that broke Plex servers and other third-party apps. The company quickly rolled out a new build to address the major concerns. Now, a couple of months later, Nvidia is releasing the SHIELD Experience Upgrade 9.0.2 update to squash the lingering bugs, including some enhancements for those relying on external storage.

If you have not been happy with your Shield TV post the Android 11 update due to bugs, the 9.0.2 release should help resolve that to a great extent. Philips TV owners would be glad to know that they will be able to play Dolby Vision content without any issues on the latest build. Additionally, the audio stutter issues when playing Dolby Audio content over Bluetooth or USB headsets have also been fixed.

As for storage enhancement, Nvidia says that you will be able to enjoy faster file transfer speeds. There are also new "helpful" notifications when connecting or removing external storage. If you rely on network connections, you should now also run into fewer issues revolving around data transfers.

If you were running into pairing problems between your Shield and Bluetooth controllers (like those for the Switch, the Xbox, or the PlayStation), the latest build should offer a remedy, too.

The major changes in the latest SHIELD Experience Upgrade 9.0.2 are as follows:

Adds Plex support for latest Hauppauge WinTV-dualHD DVB-T tuner (in EU only) Adds helpful notifications when connecting or formatting removable storage Fixes bug where AI upscaling could not be changed in Netflix app (applies to 2019 SHIELD devices only) Fixes bug where surround upmixer would stop working after playing Dolby audio streams Improves file transfer speeds Fixes bug when copying files over local network from Mac to removable storage on SHIELD Resolves issue pairing Dual Shock 3, XBOX One S, XBOX Series S/X, and Switch Pro controllers

The update also fixes an issue that led Google Play Games to crash and prevented the box from sleeping when the command was issued over HDMI-CEC.

Your Shield TV should show a notification once the new software build is available. The update is being released today, but it may take some time to reach you, depending on your location.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch5 might chonk out and offer a model with a massive battery

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author