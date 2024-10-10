The Shield TV has been out in various iterations since 2015. And while Nvidia has yet to update its player with new hardware since 2019, people still love it thanks to its powerful processor and excellent versatility. While its out of the box experience is good, things can get much better if you're willing to download a few apps to customize the experience.

Regardless of how you use it, the Shield TV is still one of the best streaming devices that you can buy in 2024. And while it might come as a surprise, Nvidia is now issuing a new update for the device that brings new enhancements and bug fixes. The brand announced the new update on its own forums, which should now be rolling out to Shield TV owners (via 9to5Google).

If you have yet to see it, you can manually pull the update by heading into the Settings menu. From here, you can head into the About Shield section, and pull up the System Updates option. From here it's just a matter of downloading the update. As far as what's changing, well, Nvidia has added the Match Frame Rate enhancement, which will allow users to match the TV's frame rate to the content frame rate.

Now, this feature doesn't enable itself automatically, so if you want to give it a try, you'll need to head into the Settings menu and enable Match Frame Rate (beta) when video content is playing. And just as a forewarning, since it's in beta, there are chances that it may not work all the time. As far as other changes, most are going to be bug fixes, which we've taken directly from the website and listed below.

Second HotFix (33.2.0.252) deployed10/8/2024: Match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement

Resolves issue with SHIELD drive filling up

Fixes the issue of No audio heard when headset is connected to controller and DAP is on

Resolves issue of Geforce now crash after launch

Ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset

Fixed video distortion on "RGB 8-bit Rec.709" display mode

Resolved USB HDD/Flash drive showing corrupted after hotplug

NAS folder info shows 0 B and not the actual capacity

Mounted storages aren't listed after upgrade

Fixes occasional crashes in DRM apps

To be frank, it's still pretty surprising that Nvidia is pushing out updates for its Shield TV devices. While there have been rumors about a new Shield TV making its debut for the past couple of years, we've yet to see any hard evidence surface. So if you own a Shield TV, get it updated. And if you happen to be interested in one, well, they are still on sale from Amazon and Best Buy, with a price tag of $200.