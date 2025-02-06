Summary Nvidia's Shield Experience Upgrade 9.2 adds Auro-3D support to the Shield TV and TV Pro.

The update also incldues enhancements for audio content resolution, frame rate matching, and security.

The Experience Upgrade 9.2 update is now widely available for download.

The original Nvidia Shield debuted in 2015, and nearly a decade later, it is still going strong. What's commendable is Nvidia's long software support for the streamer, adding new features or squashing some bugs with an update once every few months. Keeping up with this tradition, Nvidia has announced the rollout of Shield Experience Upgrade 9.2 for both its regular and Pro streaming boxes. While primarily focused on bug fixes, the update adds Auro 3D support for a more immersive audio experience.

The last major Nvidia Shield update arrived in November 2022, with the company only releasing a few hotfixes since then. Even the last firmware, which arrived in October 2024, squashed some lingering bugs.

The Shield Experience Upgrade 9.2 firmware is relatively bigger (via AndroidHeadlines), with the main highlight being the addition of Auro-3D. Nvidia says this will unlock "full support for playback of high-resolution immersive sound in AURO-3D over HDMI." You will need an Auro-3D compatible decoder and streaming apps to take full advantage of this feature.

Other additions in Shield Experience Upgrade 9.2 include support for matching audio content resolution when using a USB DAC and enhancements to the Frame Rate matching. You can find Nvidia's full release notes for the newest Shield TV update below:

Enhancements Added support for Match audio content resolution feature when using a USB DAC

Added ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset

Added match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement

Added French parental control

Added security enhancement for 4K DRM playback Resolved Bugs Fixed choppy video playback after FFWD/RWD operations

Fixed remote stops responding for 60 seconds after wake from sleep

Fixed SHIELD waking from lock screen without a button press

Fixed issue with large file transfer to NAS (operation not permitted error)

Fixed Google signing flow stuck in a loop

Fixed stutters in Bose and Sony headsets while connected to 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi

Fixed audio stutter in aptx supported headsets

Fixed AV sync issues when Dolby Processing is enabled

Fixed crash on volume change

Fixed Apple Music corruption during casting

Fixed Spotify empty playback when Match Audio Content resolution is enabled with Stereo Upmix

Fixed Google Assistant not starting after Google GMS update

Fixed full screen SHIELD Rewards notification issue

Fixed Wi-Fi log filling up storage

Fixed SHIELD drive filling up

Fixed no audio heard when headset is connected to controller and DAP is on

Fixed Geforce NOW crash after launch

Fixed video distortion on "RGB 8-bit Rec.709" display mode

Fixed USB HDD/Flash drive showing corrupted after hotplug

Fixed NAS folder info shows 0 B and not the actual capacity

Fixed mounted storages not listed after upgrade

Fixed occasional crashes in DRM apps

Fixed when Alexa SHIELD Skill cannot locate SHIELD TV device

One of the issues with the update is that it may remove your Shield from Google Home. In that case, visit this support page and follow the instructions to pair the streaming device with Google Home again.

Nvidia says the Shield Experience Upgrade 9.2 is already rolling out, with multiple Reddit reports confirming this. So, if you own a Shield, you might want to check for the update.

It is commendable to see Nvidia still rolling out updates for the original Shield and its Pro sibling, especially when most companies typically abandon their streaming devices after 2–3 years.