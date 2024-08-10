Save $30 in this limited-time deal Nvidia Shield TV Pro (2019) $170 $200 Save $30 For those who want to do more than stream movies on an Android TV box, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is the going to be the best option. And while it usually costs quite a bit at $200, it can now be had for far less, with a discount that knocks $30 off for a limited time. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

For the most part, most technology comes and goes, and devices pretty much become obsolete after a short span of time. It's rare to have something that's still relevant after five years, but the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is one of those unicorns, still at the top of its game, despite it first being released in 2019. Not only is it still alive, but it's also one of the best streaming devices you can buy in 2024. Of course, while we love the Nvidia Shield TV Pro, it's still incredibly expensive, with a price that typically comes in at $200. This is quite a bit to spend on a streaming device, especially when you can buy something relatively good from Amazon, Roku, and other brands for around $40 to $50.

With that said, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro shines thanks to its versatility, and you won't find another streaming device like it on the market. And while we'd wish that Nvidia would release something new with updated hardware, that doesn't seem to be something that's going to happen anytime soon. So if you've been wanting to grab the Nvidia Shield TV Pro, we suggest purchasing it right now as its price has dipped by $30 in this limited-time deal. Although that discount might not be a lot, this promotion does bring it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about the Nvidia Shield TV Pro?

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro isn't your typical streaming device. What really sets it apart from the rest is that it offers a variety of ports, and it also has a relatively open software experience that allows you to really push it to the max. When it comes to the actual hardware, the device runs an Nvidia Tegra X1+ processor that's paired with 3GB RAM and has 16GB of internal storage.

When it comes to media playback, this device is truly limitless, with support for pretty much anything that you can throw at it. Better still is that it can output at 4K with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. As far as connectivity, the device has one HDMI port, a gigabit Ethernet, and two USB 3 ports. You can also connect wirelessly using 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz networks.

While it's great for playing media, you can also download games from the Google Play Store. Furthermore, you can also take advantage of game streaming apps as well, like GeForce Now and Valve's Steam Link. And as an added perk, you can even set this device up to be a Plex Server. Overall, you really are getting an extremely versatile device that can handle a lot of different functions.

And while its main hurdle is its $200 price tag, you can now grab it for much less with this recent deal that drops it down to $169.99. Just be sure to get it while you can because, at this price, the promotion won't last long.