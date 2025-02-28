Think about the last time you streamed a movie, enjoyed lifelike graphics in video games, or heard about a new AI breakthrough. Chances are, Nvidia GPUs played a role in making it happen. From the generative AI in Chromebooks to the systems driving the future, Nvidia's graphics cards are everywhere. These products wouldn't be possible without them.

9 Cryptocurrency rigs rely on Nvidia GPUs for efficient mining

Nvidia GPUs compute hash functions for blockchain algorithms. Miners initially used CPUs, but rising complexity and competition pushed them to GPUs. Gaming GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 deliver high hash rates. Their popularity led to market shortages as miners purchased them in large quantities. To meet growing demand, Nvidia introduced the Cryptocurrency Mining Processor (CMP).

The CMP GPUs skip display outputs and multimedia components. These cards feature mining firmware and hardware optimizations that boost computational performance. They also feature advanced power management that reduces energy costs. This thermal design sustains high hash rates at optimal temperatures and extends hardware lifespan.

8 Robotics, IoT, and edge computing depend on Nvidia Jetson modules

Nvidia's Jetson family facilitates edge computing. Edge computing processes data near its source instead of in a centralized cloud. This proximity reduces latency. These modules combine power-efficient ARM processors with Nvidia GPU cores to run real-time AI and machine-learning tasks.

Jetson platforms power robotics, autonomous drones, smart cameras, and industrial IoT systems. Jetson modules target different needs and budgets. For example, the Jetson AGX Orin is a high-performance engine for complex robotics, advanced AI workflows, and computationally intensive applications.

In contrast, the Jetson Nano is affordable for education, prototyping, and hobby projects. It supports open source frameworks and is accessible to beginners and small-scale developers. Jetson modules support sensors and peripheral interfaces like cameras, IMUs, and LiDAR. Nvidia backs Jetson developers with detailed documentation, pre-trained models, and community forums. This ecosystem accelerates development and deployment.

7 Shield TV delivers premium media experiences with Nvidia GPU power

Nvidia Shield TV is a digital media player for streaming and gaming. Operating on Android TV, it supports streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime with 4K HDR content. Nvidia's Tegra X1+ processor powers the devices and supports AI upscaling, which converts HD into 4K in real time.

The system also supports the latest audio formats, such as Dolby Atmos and DTS-X. Gamers can also enjoy Nvidia Shield. It connects to Nvidia's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service and supports native Android games through the Google Play Store. It also streams games from compatible PCs using Nvidia's GameStream.

6 Nvidia GPUs power data centers and advanced supercomputers

Nvidia GPUs power advanced supercomputers worldwide. They accelerate scientific research, AI training, and data analytics. Frontier in the US uses Nvidia GPUs for nuclear energy research, climate modeling, and astrophysics simulations. Leonardo in Italy employs nearly 14,000 Nvidia Ampere GPUs for weather forecasting, drug discovery, and real-time data processing.

Systems like Selene advance climate research and bioinformatics. Cambridge-1 in the UK focuses on healthcare and life sciences, contributing to drug discovery and genome analysis. Leading AI companies use Nvidia GPUs to train advanced AI models. For example, OpenAI and Google use Nvidia hardware for their AI models, such as ChatGPT and Gemini.

5 Nvidia powers the brain behind autonomous vehicles

Nvidia DRIVE is the brain behind many autonomous vehicles. Companies like Toyota, Aurora, and others use Nvidia DRIVE modules for advanced driver-assistance systems. The platform integrates automotive-grade GPUs with a specialized software stack for automotive applications. DRIVE OS is Nvidia's automotive operating system with ISO 26262 ASIL B safety certification.

DRIVE AV offers pre-trained deep neural networks with perception, mapping, and planning modules. The perception module processes sensor data for object and lane marking detection. The mapping module determines a vehicle's location within an environment, and the planning module determines optimal driving paths and maneuvers.

DRIVE Sim is Nvidia's simulation environment for testing and training autonomous systems. It allows developers to create realistic driving scenarios in a controlled virtual setting, such as traffic and hazardous conditions. High-fidelity simulations validate performance, identify issues, and refine algorithms before real-world deployment.

4 GeForce NOW relies on Nvidia GPUs for high-performance cloud gaming

GeForce NOW is Nvidia's cloud gaming service that offers high-performance gaming on nearly any device. The service processes and renders games on dedicated servers and streams gameplay directly to end-user devices. Inputs from keyboards or controllers are transmitted instantly to the server for responsive gameplay.

GeForce NOW keeps all games current, requiring no downloads, updates, or patches. Although the service does not include games, it supports free-to-play titles. Users must own GeForce NOW-compatible titles for other games from supported platforms like Epic Games Store, Steam, or Ubisoft Connect. The service currently supports over 2,000 titles.

Related How to play Steam games on your Android phone We’ll walk you through the steps of setting up a Steam Link on your device

3 Nvidia GPUs are the foundation of gaming desktops and laptops

Nvidia's GPUs remain the core of modern gaming systems. Major manufacturers such as Dell, HP, ASUS, MSI, Lenovo, and Acer build systems around the GeForce RTX series. Nvidia GPUs leverage Ampere (RTX 30 series), Ada Lovelace (RTX 40 series), and Blackwell (RTX 50 series) architectures for high-resolution rendering, real-time ray tracing, and AI-driven features like Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).

Nvidia's desktop GPUs offer superior raw power, high CUDA core counts, and larger cooling systems. They excel in 4K gaming and multi-monitor setups. In contrast, laptop GPUs use Max-Q technology to balance performance and power usage within compact thermal designs. Although slower than desktop models, they deliver high-quality gaming experiences on the go.

Nvidia maintains its market leadership through reliable driver support and an extensive ecosystem. Developers design games to run optimally on Nvidia hardware. Upcoming technologies like DLSS 4.0, Nvidia Reflex 2, and spatial computing continue to raise standards for gaming, VR, and content creation.

2 Nvidia GPUs make professional workstations indispensable for creators

Nvidia GPUs are essential for video editing, 3D modeling, architectural visualization, and creative works.

Workstations like the HP Z8 G5, Dell Precision 7865, and Lenovo ThinkStation P620 feature Nvidia Quadro or RTX Professional GPUs. These systems are designed to handle the demanding creative and engineering workflows. For example, Pixar uses Nvidia GPUs to render animations, while architecture firms like Foster + Partners use them for visualizations and simulations. Automotive companies like BMW use Nvidia GPUs for 3D modeling in their design processes.

The difference between gaming and workstation GPUs is their design focus. Gaming GPUs are optimized for high frame rates and affordability. Workstation GPUs offer reliable performance during resource-intensive tasks, minimizing crashes or errors when running software like Adobe Premiere Pro and Autodesk Maya. They also deliver high mathematical accuracy through features such as double-precision calculations and ECC memory.

1 Nvidia powers the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch runs on a custom system-on-chip developed by Nvidia to balance performance and portability. It uses a modified Tegra X1 chip that combines a quad-core ARM Cortex-A57 processor with a Maxwell GPU, similar to Nvidia's GTX 900 desktop GPUs but scaled for handheld use.

The setup adapts to the Switch's hybrid design. When docked, the system increases its clock speed for better graphics and performance. In handheld mode, it reduces clock speed to conserve battery life.

CES 2025 highlights Nvidia's commitment to advancing technology

Nvidia's presence at CES 2025 underscores its leadership in innovation. Despite challenges from DeepSeek AI disrupting its momentum, Nvidia continues to push the boundaries of technology. With new GPUs and a clear focus on advancing computing, gaming, and AI, the company demonstrates a strong commitment to progress.