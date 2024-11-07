Key Takeaways Nvidia just upgraded its GeForce Now mid-tier with QHD+ gaming, offering 1440p and ultrawide resolution.

This new tier is called Performance and replaces the old Priority tier, which was limited to 1080p gaming.

Nvidia is not raising prices for the new Performance tier, although it comes with a 100-hour per month cap for anyone not grandfathered in.

Nvidia just proved it can upgrade its subscriber experience without raising prices. There's a new and more powerful tier for its GeForce Now gaming platform, with a more premium experience, without a price increase.

GeForce Now introduced its new Performance tier to replace the Priority tier. This Performance tier now has QHD+ gaming to bring 1440p ultrawide resolutions to gamers. This upgrade elevates the mid-tier subscription to new heights, making it look a lot more like the Ultimate tier.

More value, better gameplay, and the same price

The old Priority tier used to be limited to 1080p resolution. This new Performance tier with QHD+ is like an entirely new GeForce Now. Another addition for both Performance and Ultimate members is the ability to save their in-game graphics settings across streaming sessions, including Nvidia RTX features in supported titles.

It has been a while since Nvidia last gave us a big boost in GeForce Now. In January 2023, the company upgraded to the latest RTX 4080 GPUs and brought features like DLSS3 and ray tracing to cloud gaming. Ultimate subscribers had an experience that was nearly like local game play. But Priority subscribers were stuck with 1080p graphics.

This upgrade comes with some new limits, however. Both Performance and Ultimate subscribers will be capped at 100 hours of game play time per month, beginning in January. Current subscribers with unlimited game time will be grandfathered in while their subscription is active, so if you don't want to lose your unlimited game time, don't cancel your sub.

Anyone curious to try out the new Performance experience can do so with a Day Pass, currently 25% off until November 22. Plus, anyone who decides to upgrade within 48 hours of their Day Pass expiration can apply the cost of the pass towards their membership.

But wait, there's one more thing...

It's not a Thursday without the GFN Thursday update. Nvidia has added a fresh lineup of games for GeForce Now subscribers. The following games are new to GFN and are available today:

Planet Coaster 2.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate.

Empire of the Ants.

Unrailed 2: Back on Track.

TCG Card Shop Simulator.

StarCraft II.

StarCraft Remastered.

This new Performance tier gives players a much better gaming experience than they had before, and all at the same price as they were already paying. Other streaming services should take note.