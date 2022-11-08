Smartphones are ubiquitous and their utility has dramatically increased to a point where they've become indispensable tools in our lives. It’s how we connect with people, capture memories, make payments, educate and entertain ourselves, and do a zillion other things in our day-to-day lives. However, not everyone plays graphic-intensive games or is an aspiring shutterbug, and in such cases, a budget smartphone serves the purpose just fine. You don’t need to spend a fortune to just be able to communicate or entertain yourself, and the NUU B20 5G proves just that.

A massive 90Hz display that keeps up with times

When you aren’t stacking up benjamins for a phone, the display is usually the first thing that’s sacrificed. However, with the B20, you get an impressive 6.5-inch Full HD+ display that is great for streaming or making video calls. There is no notch here; the use of a hole-punch maximizes the viewing area.

That’s not all, it supports a 90Hz refresh rate which lets the Android 12 animations shine, offering a smooth user experience. If you’re worried that it might chomp at battery life, you’ll be happy to learn that the phone dynamically switches between 60Hz and 90Hz depending on what you’re doing on the phone, ensuring battery efficiency without sacrificing fluidity.

While a good display is important, no viewing experience is fun without some great sound to match. The B20 comes through in this aspect too with a loudspeaker that won’t make you regret not having your earphones around. But if you want to use earphones, the phone gives you the option to connect a pair of wired ones using the 3.5mm headphone jack – not something most phones can boast of today.

A 5,000mAh battery that lets you do more

What good is a phone that can’t keep up with your demands for a whole day? The NUU B20 boasts a 5,000mAh unit that can last up to two whole days without a charge in between. By not having to worry about your phone dying on you during the middle of the day, you have the freedom to watch, communicate, or even work when you want to. When the juice is down, the phone supports 18W fast charging that can quickly replenish your battery. At a time when smartphone manufacturers are skimping out on in-box accessories, the B20 comes with a charging adapter and cable, so you can get started without having to make any additional purchases.

A budget phone that doesn’t sacrifice performance

The NUU B20 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 which is an efficient octa-core processor that offers 5G support. The processor has the brawn to handle multitasking and the 8GB of RAM keeps everything running smoothly. At 128GB, there’s plenty of storage space to download all your media and games. If that isn’t enough, you can pop in a microSD card. If that still doesn’t do the job, just hook in your flash drive or hard drive because the phone supports OTG functionality.

The support for 5G networks is a blessing too, offering faster download speeds and better coverage in crowded areas. The phone is unlocked and ready to use with any GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile or any of the other associated MVNOs – just pop in the SIM and you’re ready to go.

Budget doesn’t have to mean boring

Budget phones aren’t really known for their looks – an aspect that many companies pinch pennies on. However, the B20 doesn’t disappoint with its design and colors. The phone is available in a classic dark blue that is tastefully done and a flashier purple color that is vivid but not overly done – you can’t go wrong with either of them. The matte back is contrasted with a glossy camera module that adds contrast to the look. The module houses a triple-camera setup, including a 48MP wide, 16MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro lens for shooting flexibility. For all your selfie needs, the 8MP snapper up front will serve you just fine.

For security, the phone has a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button that makes unlocking the phone a breeze. It’s complemented by software-based face unlock that adds more convenience. There’s support for NFC too which lets you use your phone to make payments via apps like Google Wallet.

Sweeten the deal with a pair of earbuds

The NUU B20 goes on sale for $219.90 and is unlocked and ready to use with GSM carriers or their associated MVNOs. If you were in search of a pair of earbuds too, NUU further sweetens the deal with a combo deal. For a total of $249.98, you can purchase the B20 along with a pair of NUU Earbuds B that otherwise retail for $69.90. That’s a sweet deal for the phone and a pair of Bluetooth earbuds – you don’t have to break the bank for a good smartphone experience.

See at NUU