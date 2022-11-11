Our favorite smart door locks are incredibly convenient once you’re used to using them for locking and unlocking your front door every day. They play an important role in securing your property, and versatile, feature-rich locks with support for multiple authentication methods can quickly climb in price. Nuki, a popular home security product brand in Europe has updated one of its most popular Keypad accessories for smart locks with support for biometric authentication.

Nuki says the new Keypad 2.0 is a versatile accessory that works with the Nuki Smart Lock 2.0, 3.0, 3.0 Pro, and the Nuki Opener. Its authentication system is faster than the original Keypad, and it supports unlocking using your fingerprint or a trusty passcode. You can use the companion app to register 200 entry codes and up to 20 different fingerprints, so different people can unlock the door if required. For additional security, it stores all these authorizations on the end device like the smart lock or the opener mounted to the inner side of the locked door.

The Keypad 2.0 also has a new microcontroller that packs self-learning capabilities, so your fingerprint recognition accuracy will improve over time. The Keypad can work for at least 12 months before you need to replace the four AAA batteries it uses. It improves the original Keypad’s simple mounting system — you simply glue it to the door or an adjacent wall and call it a day.

You may have expected Nuki to support for NFC on the Keypad 2.0, especially considering how Apple HomeKit propelled the smart home security industry forward with NFC-based smart unlocking systems. However, the Nuki Smart Lock cannot meet the iPhone maker’s requirements for HomeKey, just like many other retrofit smart locks in Europe. Nuki has skipped NFC support in this iteration of the Keypad.

Fingerprint authentication is certainly more secure and convenient than a six-digit entry code, and is a welcome quality-of-life improvement for anyone using compatible Nuki smart locks. The new Keypad 2.0 is priced at €159, available for purchase now in many European countries. This makes it slightly costlier than the original €79 Keypad. There's no word yet on a US release for the Keypad 2.0.