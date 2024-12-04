I had my sights set on the Nubia Z70 Ultra's cameras, expecting them to blow me away. Well, they did. This device packs the world's first 35mm custom optical lens with a variable aperture. The Sony-built cameras on this latest Nubia are definitely worth the hype, and the on-device AI-powered photo enhancements rival the iPhone and Pixel. It also boasts powerhouse hardware like the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and an enormous 6,150mAh battery. The screen is gorgeous, the phone is strong, and the Nubia software offers a near-stock Android experience.
But as with most niche devices, this photographer's phone comes with some compromises. Size, some design choices, and other little issues are a few of the things I have to nitpick about.
Nubia Z70 Ultra
The powerful Nubia Z70 Ultra embodies cutting-edge innovation and sleek sophistication. It offers an immersive display, powerful performance, professional-grade photography, and all-day durability—all wrapped in an elegant, streamlined design with the advanced Nebula AIOS for seamless productivity.
- Gorgeous display
- Blazing fast Snapdragon 8 Elite
- Pro photography options for amazing shots
- Practically no bezels
- Gets hot when gaming
- A little too big for one-handed use
- Subpar video
Price, availability, and specs
The Nubia Z70 Ultra comes in gold, black, and a dreamy starry night colorway. They all have the same specs, so it is really a matter of color choice. Nubia sent me the gold-colored device, which gave me 1970s vibes.
The base model has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $729, and it goes up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $949. They all feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform SOC and that monster 6,150mAh battery, so you get your money's worth either way. It can be ordered directly from Nubia with free shipping.
Specifications
- SoC
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
- Display type
- AMOLED
- Display dimensions
- 6.85 inch
- Display resolution
- 2688x1216 1.5K
- RAM
- 12GB, 16GB
- Storage
- 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Battery
- 6150mAh
- Charge speed
- 80w
- Charge options
- fast charge
- Ports
- USB-C
- Operating System
- Nebula AIOS
- Front camera
- 16MP under-display
- Rear camera
- 50MP 35mm + 50MP ultra-wide + 64MP telephoto
- Cellular connectivity
- GSM, UMTS, TDD, FDD, SA, NSA
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth 5.4
- Dimensions
- 164.3mm x 8.6mm
- Weight
- 228g
- IP Rating
- IP68, IP69
- Colors
- Gold, Black, Starry night
What's good about the Nubia Z70 Ultra?
Phenomenal cameras and the new Snapdragon
Let's first talk about the Nubia Z70 Ultra's camera. Nubia is rightfully proud of the camera on this device, and for good reason. It blew me away. The variable aperture lens, the ease of use, and the professional-grade options on the pro setting make this a photographer's must-have. I would say the photos rival the Pixel 9 Pro and even outshine the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (I haven't tested the 16 Pro yet.) Images constantly come out sharp, vibrant, and well-balanced.