I had my sights set on the Nubia Z70 Ultra's cameras, expecting them to blow me away. Well, they did. This device packs the world's first 35mm custom optical lens with a variable aperture. The Sony-built cameras on this latest Nubia are definitely worth the hype, and the on-device AI-powered photo enhancements rival the iPhone and Pixel. It also boasts powerhouse hardware like the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and an enormous 6,150mAh battery. The screen is gorgeous, the phone is strong, and the Nubia software offers a near-stock Android experience.

But as with most niche devices, this photographer's phone comes with some compromises. Size, some design choices, and other little issues are a few of the things I have to nitpick about.

Pros Gorgeous display

Blazing fast Snapdragon 8 Elite

Pro photography options for amazing shots

Practically no bezels Cons Gets hot when gaming

A little too big for one-handed use

Price, availability, and specs

The Nubia Z70 Ultra comes in gold, black, and a dreamy starry night colorway. They all have the same specs, so it is really a matter of color choice. Nubia sent me the gold-colored device, which gave me 1970s vibes.

The base model has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $729, and it goes up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $949. They all feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform SOC and that monster 6,150mAh battery, so you get your money's worth either way. It can be ordered directly from Nubia with free shipping.

Specifications SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Display type AMOLED Display dimensions 6.85 inch Display resolution 2688x1216 1.5K RAM 12GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 6150mAh Charge speed 80w Charge options fast charge Ports USB-C Operating System Nebula AIOS Front camera 16MP under-display Rear camera 50MP 35mm + 50MP ultra-wide + 64MP telephoto Cellular connectivity GSM, UMTS, TDD, FDD, SA, NSA Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 164.3mm x 8.6mm Weight 228g IP Rating IP68, IP69 Colors Gold, Black, Starry night Expand

What's good about the Nubia Z70 Ultra?

Phenomenal cameras and the new Snapdragon

Close

Let's first talk about the Nubia Z70 Ultra's camera. Nubia is rightfully proud of the camera on this device, and for good reason. It blew me away. The variable aperture lens, the ease of use, and the professional-grade options on the pro setting make this a photographer's must-have. I would say the photos rival the Pixel 9 Pro and even outshine the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (I haven't tested the 16 Pro yet.) Images constantly come out sharp, vibrant, and well-balanced.