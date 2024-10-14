Key Takeaways Nubia's latest phones offer value for mid-range prices, making the OEM stand out.

A leak on Weibo shows the upcoming Z70 Ultra with incredibly thin bezels.

The thin bezels on the Z70 Ultra push design boundaries, and everyone else will have to catch up.

Nubia only entered the world market this year, finally selling its phones in the US. And while the phones aren't perfect, they hit the right price for mid-rangers punching well above their weight. This makes us excited to see what comes next from the company, and a fresh leak has popped up on the Chinese social media site Weibo that showcases precisely what Nubia has been working on for the upcoming Z70 Ultra, thin bezels. While plenty of OEMs have shrunk their bezels over the years, it looks like Nubia is taking things to the extreme with the thinnest bezels we've seen yet.

This Weibo leak looks legit

And that bezel is super thin

You can find the original Weibo leak for the Z70 Ultra leak here, or simply watch the video embedded below that we uploaded to YouTube for your convenience. As you can see, the supposed Z70 Ultra held in that gamer's hands offers some incredibly thin bezels, they look only one or two millimeters thick, allowing the device to be all screen. And while plenty of devices over the years have boasted all-screen designs, the Z70 Ultra looks to be taking things to the extreme, which you have to admit is pretty striking in contrast to what other companies are currently offering, even putting the iPhone 16 Pro Max to shame.

Sure, a super thin bezel means there is little to hold onto when gripping the device, but generally, this is more an issue with tablets over phones, as you can at least hold a phone one-handed on its outer frame without being too uncomfortable. So it is definitely interesting to see Nubia going all in on what looks to be the thinnest bezels around. Heck, can you even call these bezels when they simply look like the outer frame holding the screen? But whatever you want to call them, it would seem Nubia is breaking new ground with how thin these bezels look, which is precisely why having more competition in the US is a great thing for consumers.