Key Takeaways Nubia Z70 Ultra is the first smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite in the US, starting at $729.

It features a unique design with a large camera module, 6.85-inch display, and a 6150 mAh Silicon-Carbon battery.

Now available for pre-order, with shipping starting December 5 and discounts of up to $50.

Qualcomm's latest chipset is official, and while some brands have launched smartphones with it, none are available in the US yet. Brands like OnePlus and Samsung are reportedly set to launch Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones in the US in the coming months, but Nubia has beaten them to the punch by officially bringing the Z70 Ultra, powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite, to the US.

Related Best gaming phones in 2024 Looking to pick up a new smartphone that's great for gaming?

Nubia is now taking pre-orders for its Z70 Ultra flagship smartphone in the US, with shipping likely starting December 5, 2024. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it becomes the first smartphone in the US to feature this chipset. As expected, the chipset delivers top-tier performance, but Nubia has also added a dedicated AI Gaming Enhancement Chip for better framerates during gaming sessions and tasks like AI Super-Resolution.

Beyond the new chipset, the Nubia Z70 Ultra also features a unique design with a massive camera module housing its primary Human-Eye Bionic Dynamic Lens. Nubia saus this is a "native" 35mm custom lens that has Adjustable Physical Aperture ranging from f/1.59 to f/4.0. Additionally, it includes a 64MP periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a 122-degree field of view (FoV).

Nubia Z70 Ultra pre-orders begin today, and shipping starts December 5

Close

On the front, there's a 6.85-inch 1.5K AMOLED display supporting a 144Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. It's a flat display with thin bezels similar to what we saw in a recent leak. Like the Nubia Z60 Ultra, the Z70 Ultra includes an under-display selfie camera that has been upgraded to its 7th generation. According to Nubia, this should result in a 30% improvement over the previous generation.

The Z70 Ultra is powered by a 6150mAh Silicon-Carbon battery supporting 80W fast wired charging — take notes, Samsung. Nubia hasn't officially confirmed full compatibility with all US carriers, but the band information on the product page suggests it should work with most. However, there is some ambiguity regarding its durability claims: Nubia lists both "IP68" and "IP69" ratings for dust and water resistance, which is unusual.

The Nubia Z70 Ultra comes in Black, Yellow, and Starry Night Edition color options. It starts at $729 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the 16/512GB variant costs $829 and the 24GB/1TB variant is priced at $949. For a limited time, Nubia is offering $50 off pre-orders, making it likely the best deal for a Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphone.