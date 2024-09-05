I've never tried a Nubia phone before. I know Nubia has a lot of loyal fans, and wanted to find out why. I got my hands on a Nubia Z60S Pro and put it through a thorough test while vacationing on the shores of Lake Huron in Ontario, Canada. This phone's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 120Hz display, and that fantastic camera, certainly impressed me. However, while I discovered some strengths, I also stumbled upon some issues. Could this phone replace my trusty Pixel?

Nubia Z60S Pro 7.5 / 10 The Nubia Z60S Pro is a photographer's dream phone. For under $700, you get a fast, nice-looking device with an amazing camera. Pros Amazing camera

Gorgeous 120hz AMOLED display

Fast and snappy processor

Near-stock Android experience

Long-lasting battery Cons Camera zoom needs work

Speakers are small and tinny

Gets hot when gaming $560 at Nubia $570 at Amazon

Price, specifications, and availability

Under $700 if you can find it

Despite Nubia's aggressive expansion this year, you won't see many Z60S Pros at the usual phone retailers. But you can buy the phone directly from Nubia or snag one from Amazon. They start at $570 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and go up to $770 for the maxed out model with 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of storage. They come in black, aqua, or white.

Specifications SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display type 120hz AMOLED Display dimensions 6.78 inch Display resolution 2800x1260 RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB Battery 5100 mAh Charge speed up to 80W fast charge Ports USB-C Rear camera 35 mm optical lens, 50 MP ultra-wide, 8 MP telephoto Cellular connectivity 5G Wi-Fi connectivity 2.5 Ghz and 5 Ghz Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 163.6 x 76 x 8.7 mm Weight 220g IP Rating IP68 Colors Black, Aqua, White Expand

What I loved about the Nubia Z60S Pro

Fast and clean with a camera to match more expensive flagships

Close

This phone feels solid in the hand and has a gorgeous glass and metallic shine. It's the inclusion of an 80W fast charging brick and a clear plastic case that blows my mind. I can't remember the last time I saw a charging brick along with a phone. The included threaded red USB-C cable is also a nice touch.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Nubia Z60S Pro has a decidedly iPhone 5 look and feel. It is boxy and industrial, with a glass-covered back and metal sides. The only curves on this phone are on the corners; the rest of the edges are sharp. But at 6.4 inches tall and nearly 3 inches across, it fits nicely in my hand.

This phone is heavier than the Pixel 9 but not too heavy. It sits nicely in the middle at 7.8 ounces, and I find it the perfect blend of size and weight. More on that later.

I love the aqua color of the review unit Nubia sent me. I enjoy the big camera circle on the back, a design Nubia calls a "Cosmic Ring" and says was inspired by our solar system. There are three camera lenses around the top half of the circle and another lense in the center, and a coronet with "Be yourself" etched on it extrudes from the side.

The bottom of the device houses the standard USB-C port and a single speaker grill. The SIM card drawer is also here.

I take displays as seriously as I take sound quality. This Nubia does not disappoint. It comes with a gorgeous 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It reaches 1,200 nits peak brightness. I took it to the beach on the shores of Lake Huron on a sunny day and had no issues at all seeing the screen. This display is bright, colorful, and buttery smooth.

The camera makes this phone a contender