The Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version is the company's latest flagship smartphone, replacing the Nubia Z60 Ultra we reviewed at the beginning of 2024. The only significant change is the switch to an overclocked version of the Snapdragon chipset, which solves our biggest problem with the previous model.

Nubia tends to remove its phones from the market shortly after a newer model is available, so you don't need to worry about which model is best for you. However, even though the Z60 Ultra Leading Version is $50 more than its predecessor, I think this is one the most worthwhile upgrades we've seen from Nubia in years.

Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version 7.5 / 10 The Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version might not look like a significant upgrade on the surface, but the overclocked Snapdragon chipset powers AI tools that let you take fantastic photos with ease. While it is $50 more, the results make the price increase worth it. Pros Premium feel

The most affordable way to get the latest mobile hardware

Cameras are capable of taking fantastic shots Cons Software is rough around the edges

Cameras aren't beginner-friendly

Poor software support $650 at Nubia

Price, availability, and connectivity

The Z60 Ultra Leading Version is available in four models. The cheapest option costs $650 and has 8GB RAM and 256G storage. The most expensive is $880, with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Strangely, the cheapest and most expensive models are only available in black. If you want the stylish silver marbling effect seen in our review, you'll need to plump for the 12 + 256GB ($699) or 16 + 512GB model ($779)

I reviewed the phone in central England, an area not renowned for its connectivity. Nevertheless, I could stream music, make calls, and receive timely notifications without issues. US users should note that the Z60 Ultra Leading Version does not support all major US bands, so your experience may vary.

Specifications SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version Display type OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.8-inches Display resolution 1116 x 2480 RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 6000mAh Charge speed 80W wired Charge options Wired Ports USB-C SIM support Dual Sim (Nano SIM and eSIM) Operating System Android 14 Front camera 12MP, f/2.0 Rear camera 50 MP, f/1.6, 35mm main; 64MP, f/3.3, 85mm telephoto; 50MP, f/1.8, 18mm, ultrawide Cellular connectivity 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 164 x 76.4, 8.8mm Weight 245g IP Rating IP 68 Colors Black, Silver Expand

What I like about the Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version

The AI upgrades are genuinely useful

It's hard to describe what I like about the Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version design without lifting words directly from my Z60 Ultra review. The phone's design is mostly unchanged, which I have mixed feelings about. While an eye-catcher, the camera bump is still too big, making the phone a nightmare for snap-in gaming controllers and providing a haven for dust to collect. Nevertheless, the new silver effect looks fantastic, doing much to soften the brutalist effect of the Z60 Ultra. While the silver marble effect on the Z60 Ultra LV came with its own caveats (which I'll touch on later), it looks much better than its predecessor.

I won't waste time repeating everything I said about the Z60 Ultra. Instead, I want to discuss the only major improvement: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version chipset. This chipset comes with various AI tools, which Nubia claimed would alleviate the problems I had with the Z60 Ultra's cameras, namely that the phone's post-processing algorithms resulted in blurry, oversaturated photos.

Related Nubia Z60 Ultra review: Exciting on paper The Nubia Z60 Ultra struggles to live up to its impressive hardware

Thankfully, the change is noticeable. Below are pictures taken with the Z60 Ultra and Z60 Ultra LV at 1x and 30x, respectively. The Z60 Ultra LV, despite having the same cameras, produces better quality results thanks to its post-processing capabilities, which is especially noticeable when you zoom in to take a picture. The last picture is at 50x zoom on the Z60 Ultra LV, which looks to result in pictures roughly the same quality as the Z60 Ultra's 30x zoom.

Close

The improvements to the post-processing don't stop at the telescopic zoom. Overall, the Z60 Ultra LV produced images that avoided the oversharpened and oversaturation problems that plagued its predecessor. If you're looking for a phone to take on a photography trip, the Z60 Ultra LV is the perfect choice. Not only will it take photos you will be proud of, but the 6,000mAh battery will last you all day and more. In my testing, I was able to go two full days using the phone without needing to top it up, even when uploading photos over my data connection.

Close

What I didn't like about the Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version

MyOS is still frustrating to use

If you buy a Z60 Ultra Leading Version, I recommend installing a third-party launcher from the Play Store. All of these are better than the MyOS launcher on the Z60 Ultra LV, which is great at first impressions but soon becomes a frustrating experience.

Undoubtedly, MyOS14 has more customization options than any other Android software layer. I've been using MyOS on and off since I reviewed the Z60 Ultra in January 2024, and the more I use it, the less impressed I am. UI elements feel inconsistent, customization options prioritize flashy effects over usability, and the default browser is borderline unusable. There are also frustrating features like the watermark with Nubia branding applied by default to all your photos and inaccurate English translations. None of these points are dealbreakers in and of themselves, but the result is a frustrating mess compounded by the bugs and a measly two years of software support.