Nubia has been at the forefront of the best smartphone gaming scene for a long time now, and its latest installment in the popular REDMAGIC series of phones is only taking things to the next level. If you’re someone who loves the convenience and versatility of gaming on a smartphone, the REDMAGIC 7 Pro will catch your attention and then some.

Here are 8 great reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 Pro should be your next gaming smartphone.

1) It has an under-display camera

Source: REDMAGIC

Yes, this year, Nubia took the leap to adopt a novel technology that places the camera under the display for an uninterrupted visual experience. This also allows the display to be stretched as close to the bezels as possible, barring some space for the dual front-firing speakers. A specialized pixel arrangement, a dedicated display chip, and an innovative circuitry design help light through to the 16MP camera sensor underneath. Your selfies have never looked better!

2) There's a made-for-gaming display

A good display can make all the difference in gaming, and the REDMAGIC leaves almost no stone unturned to ensure an excellent visual experience. The gaming phone boasts a massive 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 960Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring a fluid experience whether you’re scrolling through your Twitter feed or playing one of the best Android games. The 92.7% screen-to-body ratio and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage pair up for an immersive multimedia experience. Since you’ll probably be spending hours using this phone every day, it’s comforting to know that the display also has an SGS Eye Care Certification for low blue light output and general eye comfort.

3) 65W fast charging and a large battery

Source: REDMAGIC

With the phone packing in additional hardware, it’s fair to expect the battery endurance to take a hit. To counteract this, Nubia chose to include a massive 5,000mAh battery unit in the REDMAGIC 7 Pro. Even when you push your phone to the limits, you can comfortably coast through a day of use. In the rare case that the phone does need a recharge from extended use, the incredible fast charging solution comes to the rescue. The dual-cell nature of the battery and the compact 65W GaN charger that comes with the phone can make the 7 Pro go from 0% to 100% in about 45 minutes. It’s incredibly convenient, especially when your phone is dying in the middle of a gaming session. Better yet, all versions of the phone support 135W charging thanks to Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.

4) Take advantage of customizable shoulder triggers

An inherent shortcoming of smartphone gaming is the lack of tactility because almost all controls are on the display. However, this isn’t the case with the REDMAGIC 7 Pro because its side-mounted shoulder triggers add a layer of immersion to the experience. They’re ergonomically designed and have a low touch response of 8ms, making them an effective companion, especially while playing FPS titles. Nubia has also given the shoulders an anti-sweat treatment to keep things under control in intense situations. What’s great is that these triggers are mappable to any part of the display and can be used for almost any game and functionality you want.

5) This phone offers incredible performance

It wouldn’t be a gaming phone by Nubia if they didn’t go all out with what’s under the hood.

The biggest upgrade is the all-new gaming chip—the Red Core 1. It operates non-graphical aspects of smartphone gaming such as audio, RGB lighting, and haptic feedback. Doing so frees up the Snapdragon SoC to focus on providing resources to the games themselves, and thus improves the overall experience.

The REDMAGIC 7 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which significantly improves efficiency, graphics rendering, and AI capabilities over its predecessor. This powerful chipset is accompanied by 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 for speedy load times and transfer speeds. That’s not all, though. The phone also features a secondary chipset that can process audio, RGB lighting, and process haptic feedback – this helps take some load off from the Gen 1 and let it perform more efficiently.

6) Robust cooling system with an RGB fan

Source: REDMAGIC

All the power in the world wouldn’t mean anything if Nubia couldn’t sustain the performance at higher temperatures. But they managed to do that quite effectively and in ways more than one. They managed to incorporate a cooling system comprising nine layers of heat dissipation materials which lets you game for extended periods without experiencing choppy gameplay. And oh, did I mention the cooling fan onboard? Yeah, REDMAGIC pulled no stops and has managed to pack in a 20,000 RPM fan that lends a huge hand in airflow and cooling. Nubia went ahead and added RGB lighting to the fan that shines through the transparent back to add flair. If this built-in fan doesn’t cut it, you should check out Turbo Cooler accessory that REDMAGIC sells as an accessory.

7) Aesthetics that set it apart

One look at the phone is all it takes to realize that the REDMAGIC 7 Pro looks unlike anything out there – I wouldn’t have been surprised to see it in the hands of Batman in the last movie. The Supernova variant has a see-through back that looks undeniably cool, especially the RGB cooling fan. The four vents, the unique camera island at the back, and the glass and metal sandwich design all lend to a distinctive design that will stand out in a sea of drab-looking slabs.

8) Gaming-oriented software features

Source: REDMAGIC

The gaming experience wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the software additions that Nubia has worked on. Game Space, RedMagic’s dedicated gaming hub, lets you control the performance of individual games, the RGB lighting patterns, and the fan speed. It even offers an overlay in-game that highlights FPS, GPU speeds, battery levels, and connection status. For times you want to game on a larger display, RedMagic Studio supports up to 120FPS wireless projection. You can also connect your phone via an HDMI cable and hook a mouse and a keyboard for a more immersive, lower latency gaming experience.

The Nubia REDMAGIC 7 Pro will be available to order from April 27 on the official REDMAGIC website. However, an early bird offer starting from April 22 will let you grab the Obsidian variant (16GB+256GB) for $799 and the Supernova variant (16GB+512GB) for $899. You can also take advantage of a special deal that lets you spend $1.99 upfront to get a $30 voucher for use on the phone.

See at REDMAGIC

Forget Spotify Wrapped: Here's how to see your Spotify stats year round

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author