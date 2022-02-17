Nubia may not exactly be the biggest name in smartphone brands, but its RedMagic handsets have made a name for themselves with their gaming-oriented features and performance. Following the unique RedMagic 6S Pro from last year with its RGB-lit fan and transparent back, the company has just announced its 2022 gaming flagships — the RedMagic 7 and 7 Pro — with some similarly over-the-top features.

We're looking at a couple phones that sound absolutely packed to the gills with high-end hardware — including some features you won't find on its peers. The lineup includes an active cooling system with a built-in fan, a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and a 960Hz touch sampling rate. The RedMagic 7 Pro is also the world's first gaming smartphone to feature an under-display selfie camera. Other specs are equally bonkers, like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, shoulder triggers with 500Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 135W fast charging support.

Phone RedMagic 7 RedMagic 7 Pro Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8, 12GB 12, 18GB Storage 128, 256GB 128, 256GB, 1TB Display 6.8” FHD+ AMOLED panel, 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling 6.8” FHD+ AMOLED 10-bit panel, 120Hz refresh rate, 960Hz touch sampling Battery 4500mAh, up to 120W fast charging; 165W charger bundled 5000mAh, up to 135W fast charging; 165W charger bundled Rear Cameras 64MP primary; 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide; 2MP f/2.4 macro 64MP primary; 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide; 2MP f/2.4 macro Front Camera 8MP 16MP Under-display camera Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 3.5mm jack 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 3.5mm jack Miscellaneous 500Hz shoulder triggers, RGB lighting 500Hz shoulder triggers, RGB lighting Software RedMagic OS 5.0, Android 12 RedMagic OS 5.0, Android 12 Colors Cyber Neon, Night Knight, Deuterium Transparent Edition Cyber Neon, Polar Black Knight, Deuterium Transparent Edition

To keep the phones cool during heavy gaming sessions, Nubia has upgraded the cooling system with a nine-layer structure containing a turbofan that can circulate air at speeds of up to 20,000RPM (while supposedly keeping relatively quiet at just 28dB). There's a canyon air duct on the RedMagic 7 to aid cooling — the Pro model has two such inlets. The cooling system can reportedly help reduce the core CPU temperature by as much as 16ºC.

With the RedMagic 7 series, Nubia is also debuting its Red Core 1 gaming chip to control the shoulder key response, vibration motor, game lighting, and sound effects.

Performance aside, the design of these phones is also targeted towards gamers with bold and funky colors. The RedMagic 7 series is available in three different versions, including one with a transparent rear panel that features a glowing RedMagic logo and RGB lights for the cooling fan.

The phones run RedMagic OS 5.0 based on Android 12 and include a bunch of custom optimizations to boost app loading times and overall system performance. Both devices feature a dedicated button on the side to quickly let you jump into RedMagic Game Space, where you can tweak various gaming-related aspects, set up the shoulder triggers, block notifications while playing games, and more.

Alongside the phones, Nubia also launched a new Turbo Cooler in transparent and gray versions featuring an "innovative turbo centrifugal fan" that can lower the phone temperature by an additional 2 degrees. It attaches to the phone using a silicone gel clip and features an RGB lighting effect.

The RedMagic 7 and 7 Pro go on open sale in China starting February 21. The devices will make their way to the international market on March 10, with the announcement scheduled for February 22. Pricing starts from 3999 RMB (~$630) for the RedMagic 7, while the Pro model starts from 4799 RMB (~$750).

