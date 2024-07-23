Summary Nubia Z60S Pro offers AI photography, 1.5K AMOLED screen, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for $570-$770. Pre-order now.

Nubia may not be a household name, but thanks to the fact is opened itself to the US market this year, we've already seen a handful of impressive devices from the company, including the very affordable Flip 5G (that I reviewed and enjoyed), along with the impressive Z60 Ultra that's very reminiscent to the well-reviewed Redmagic 9 Pro (Redmagic is a sub-brand of Nubia). That's all to say, despite Nubia being a new player in our market under the main company branding, it's been busy this year launching some quality smartphones, and today, it has two more to add to the stable in the US, with pre-orders open now.

Nubia Z60S Pro

For all you camera nuts out there

First we have the Nubia Z60S Pro, which is a fresh device, not a refresh, and features fancy AI photography offering 35mm custom optics made possible by Sony's 50MP 9 Series sensor. So expect to see Magic Eraser functionality. You also get a 1.5K super retina-grade AMOLED screen and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. There are three color choices, with

black, aqua, and white (pictured above), with the price starting at $570 for 12GB RAM and 256 storage, and if you want to bump things up to 16GB RAM and more storage, things top out with the 1TB model at $770. You can see all the options here on the pre-order page.

Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version

A welcome mid-year refresh for $50 over the original

Source: Nubia

Next, we have the Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version, which is basically a mid-year refresh of the phone from earlier this year. It is now packing an overclocked Snapdragon that offers the overhead for local AI functionality. So, just like the Redmagic 9S Pro Leading Version I recently reviewed, the Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version brings a few upgrades, such as an AI feature that can help eke out even more battery life out of the phone's 6000mAh.

We enjoyed the original despite a few small issues with its software, and I see no reason why this mid-year refresh will be different; starting at $650, the hardware you get is a steal. And if you need more than the base 8GB RAM and 256 storage, prices range up to $880 topping out at 1TB storage and 16GB RAM. There are two color options, black and silver (silver pictured above). Just keep in mind, like all Nubia and Redmagic devices, we recommend using the T-Mobile network in the US, as the phone may not work elsewhere thanks to its radios.