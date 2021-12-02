But do you have a chance at buying it right now?

Android 12L is the first meaningful attempt by Google since the highly-criticized Honeycomb in 2011 to adapt the operating system to large-format screens including those on tablets and foldable devices. The developer preview went out in emulation on Android Studio back in October and, now, has just landed on its first real piece of hardware. No, it's not a Pixel.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro was originally announced as a device that would be getting the preview. Today, the manufacturer has opened up its Android 12L program for the Wi-Fi only variant of the product.

Lenovo has provided special flashing software (which supports Windows only) in addition to the preview image which limits certain features including biometric authentication, richer features of the keyboard's stylus key and touchpad, VPN, Miracast and Wireless Display, and loading from backup data during setup. Extended display via cable and HDMI Casting is allowed with a developer toggle. There is also a rollback image.

You can check out the preview program here. If you're wondering about picking up a Tab P12 Pro, inventory is currently only available in the U.K. for now with the tablet and its stylus bundled in for £750. 9to5Google reports that the Google Developers site has offered up discount code ADSLENOVOP12, redeemable on Lenovo's site in the U.S., Canada, Korea, and most of Europe for 10% off the device as stock becomes present. The code should work while supplies last or through February 28, 2022.

Google is due to distribute an Android 12L beta to Pixels this month.

