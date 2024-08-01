Cloud gaming opens doors to playing games on non-native hardware. You do not have to purchase specific hardware or a powerful gaming phone to access a cloud service's catalog. However, cloud gaming is expensive. Most well-established server hosts implement heavier restrictions or require payment upfront. As a cheaper alternative, many turned to emulators. It is easier to emulate old classics. Still, emulating games is a gray area, as it is often a form of piracy.

Now.gg is the middle ground. It is a cloud gaming service created by the same organization that owns BlueStacks. Now.gg hosts various mobile games using dedicated servers, and it's free. Our guide teaches you everything you need to know about now.gg.

The drawbacks of cloud gaming

Cloud gaming seems like a sustainable solution, but the technology is still far out. Theoretically, you can play nearly any game on lower-end devices and achieve similar results on higher-end ones. But in practice, that isn't the case. Your device still needs enough processing power to decode and accurately display the stream. You can still experience delays and stuttering if your hardware isn't up to par. You will also experience higher input latency if your device's processing power is too weak. All of this can give you a clunkier experience with cloud gaming.

Related The pros and cons of cloud gaming in 2023 Cloud technology opens up plenty of opportunities for multi-platform gaming

What happens if you have decent gaming hardware but lack platform compatibility? Microsoft xCloud and Nvidia GeForce gaming are open platforms for distributing games regardless of your device. These platforms let you access their digital catalogs via cloud services on any device, including mobile and macOS.

What is now.gg, and how does it work?

Now.gg is a cloud gaming service headquartered in Silicon Valley. They have offices in Tokyo, Delhi, London, and Beijing. Now.gg is also a subsidiary of BlueStacks, a famed company responsible for building the BlueStacks App Player for Windows and Mac.

Now.gg hosts a variety of mobile games played via cloud servers. You do not have to pay to access these servers, though it requires viewing ads. Now.gg reports that the maximum time between playing and watching an ad is 500 minutes if you're in the Referral Program. Outside of that, you do not need to wait in line to access the service, much like you have to do when playing on the free tier of Nvidia GeForce Now. You also do not need to download any apps to the device.

The Referral Program is a special program where now.gg invites individuals to become referrers. The referrer invites new users (the referees) to join the service. The referrers and referee receive 30 minutes of ad-free playtime as a reward.

To get started on now.gg, open now.gg, and select an app from the list. You can also sideload a new app with your app developer account. After choosing a title, you may watch an unskippable app. After the app loads into the server, you can select your preferred gaming options, like mouse and keyboard input or gamepad controls.

If the game doesn't support a controller, you can't set one up with the server.

Close

What advantages does using now.gg have over downloading apps on the Play Store?

Since you depend on the now.gg cloud service to host these games, external apps do not need to be installed (even if the service prompts it). HoYo games like Genshin Impact are astronomical in size and pose a problem for devices with limited storage space. You do not need to update and manage these apps from your selected device.

The major drawback of using a cloud service to play your favorite Android games is that it requires a stable connection. You also experience latency. For example, you'll likely run into performance issues when playing competitive multiplayer titles like PUBG: Mobile and Fortnite. However, it should work fine for less resource-intensive games like Cut the Rope. Streaming also takes a major toll on battery life.

Is there a time limit for how long you can play on now.gg?

Upon further testing, some apps included a time limit. Honkai: Star Rail only allowed you to play for two hours in one session. If an app has a time limit, it shows when the game launches.

How do you access now.gg's cloud gaming services?

Now.gg works on any device that supports a web browser, including Android and iOS. There is no app. It doesn't require creating an account. You pay via digital wallets for IAPs in-game. The service is free and doesn't require a subscription. Because of this, the website uses ads to keep its platform up and running.

It also requires a stable internet connection to work. Your mileage may vary since many factors can affect performance, like the distance between you and the data center and how reliable your internet is for handling streaming. Now.gg recommends having an internet connection speed of 5Mbps or more with a ping of 40ms or less.

What types of games can you play on now.gg?

It hosts an extensive catalog of mobile games. You can play these games no matter what device you own or the operating system. You do not need to set up an emulator like BlueStacks. You can search for the game title to see if it's on now.gg or browse through categories.

If you select Roblox (mini-games) as your searchable, you can open all the Roblox experiences without navigating through Roblox.

Sideloading apps on now.gg

If now.gg doesn't have the app, it asks to sideload it. Now.gg searches publicly available APK sources like Aptoide and evaluates the safest one. After it downloads the APK, you can play the title.

Be aware that sideloading apps from untrusted sources typically poses a risk. But since you're downloading the app only on now.gg's server, your device should be safe. However, avoid putting your credentials in sideloaded apps unless you 100% trust the source.

Does now.gg store your account credentials?

Suppose you want to stay logged in to your account without re-entering your credentials, now.gg suggests linking your account with Google or Facebook (or another supported social media platform, depending on the game). According to now.gg's terms and privacy page, all information supplied to third-party applications is dealt with between you and the third party. now.gg is not responsible for what could happen with those accounts.

Is now.gg safe to use?

You can play apps as a guest or sign in to your account through the game's server. It also prompts you to save your information with Google (or a supported platform). No matter the case, be careful about linking your information. Ideally, now.gg is a trusted website, but no website is safe from malware or suspicious activity. Always activate 2FA and consider using a secondary account before committing to the service.

Related How to activate two-factor authentication on your Google account Add an extra layer of protection to keep your personal data secure

Hosted games on now.gg are vetted, so the games that now.gg supports should be safe. Games you load up on now.gg are downloaded and played on the servers. You are only viewing and interacting with what's being streamed.

Now.gg provides a free cloud gaming experience using ads

The only downside of using now.gg is the intrusive ad experience. The website reminds you to install the game and makes you watch ads before playing. Some ads are 30 seconds long and only skippable if you install a web browser extension. Even with an ad blocker installed, now.gg might not work. This is part of the course for a free service. There are not many options outside of emulating or buying the native hardware.