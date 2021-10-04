One of the neat features Google slots into its Pixel phones is Now Playing, which uses the device's always-on hearing to pick up music, match it to a constantly-refreshed local database, and notify you of what song's playing in the background.

The actual UI for the feature to this day has been fairly spartan, but soon, we may have a few more tools in that particular belt. According to a 9to5Google teardown, an update to the Android System Intelligence (formerly Device Personalization Services) process will bring a three-tab interface — Favorites, History, and Summary — to replace the current, simpler historical list of music identified. Just make sure you're using your favorites to make playlists on other apps and not just hoarding songs right there.

Users will also be able to activate a lockscreen shortcut to manually trigger the Now Playing search process. It's something especially useful if there's something you think it should recognize but doesn't — the local database will get a tag team boost from Google online.

Setting up the manual Now Playing search will prompt the system to display this privacy-assuring dialog:

How Now Playing search works Now Playing recognises music using a song database stored on your phone. To protect your privacy, the automatic recognition process never sends audio or background conversations to Google. Now Playing uses privacy-preserving analytics. If you turn on Show search button on lock screen, each time you tap to search Google receives a short, digital audio fingerprint to identify what's playing.

The feature's functionality will be tied to the latest version of the Google app.

All of this may (or may not, as development may go) be coming with Version S.6 of Android System Intelligence and that will supposedly come after the Android 12 stable release which has not happened yet.

