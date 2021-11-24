Not that you'll hear any of those from now to December 26th

Google keeps plenty of features exclusive to its Pixel phones these days, but in my experience, nothing is more useful than its Now Playing tool. With a frequently updated local database and always-on listening, modern Pixels can detect nearby songs and silently display them on the lockscreen, all without any action on the user's part. With an upcoming redesign, Now Playing is about to get even more helpful — and more powerful.

We first heard about some new features coming down the line last month, and it seems like that update is closer than ever. A "favorites" option for Now Playing is hidden in a new version of Android System Intelligence, waiting to be enabled by Google (via XDA Developers). Once it's active, it'll let users dive into their listening history to like specific songs, automatically adding them to a new dedicated tab.

Right now, the Now Playing history page is just a single list, but once this update goes live, it'll split into two tabs with a modern Material Design look. If you've never checked your history before, you can find it by diving into the "Sound & vibration" menu in settings, selecting "Now Playing," and tapping on "Now Playing history." Once you're there, you'll have the option to add it to your home screen. With this page about to get much more useful, that might not be such a bad idea.

We don't know when favorites are coming to Now Playing on Pixels, but with this week's update, it shouldn't be too much longer.

