Google has added many AI features to Pixel phones over the years, but one of the best remains the Now Playing feature. Now Playing runs silently on Pixel phones, automatically identifying songs playing around you and displaying them on the lock screen. However, there has never been a way to manually trigger Now Playing, but that feature could be coming soon.