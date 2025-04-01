Summary The Galaxy S25 series debuted with One UI 7, including the 'Now Bar' and the Galaxy AI-powered 'Now Brief' feature, which provides a personalized daily summary.

Recent findings in the One UI 7 beta indicate that the settings for Now Brief are accessible on older Galaxy devices like the S24, S23, Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and even the S10 series, suggesting a potential expansion.

While Now Brief isn't currently functional on these older devices, the stable release of One UI 7 starting on April 7th is expected to provide more clarity on its wider availability.

Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy S25 series earlier this year in January. The new flagships subsequently landed in February with the long-delayed Android 15-based One UI 7 pre-installed.

Not only does the new operating system (OS) bring better widget customization options, separate notification and Quick Settings menus, and more AI tools, it also brings a new Apple Live Activities-like UI element called the 'Now Bar.'

Now Bar is a dynamically changing UI element that highlights live notifications, music, modes, real-time sports updates, and more. The Now Bar also highlights One UI 7's Now Brief feature, which provides users with personalized information based on their lifestyle. This can include information about sleep patterns and energy levels, important wallet-related and birthday reminders, reminders about upcoming schedules and missed calls, weather updates, and more.

Now Brief is a Galaxy AI feature, and while we knew that One UI 7 would bring the dynamic UI element to older Samsung devices, the same couldn't be said about Now Brief — at least up until now. Newly found information within the latest One UI 7 beta suggests that Now Brief might actually expand beyond the Galaxy S25 series.

Beta holds clues, while stable likely holds the key

X (Twitter) user @MEMETCAN88 found that the settings panel for Now Brief is available on their Galaxy S24 series device running One UI 7 beta 6. Although not visible at first, the user was able to uncover the feature using an Activity Launcher. Following the same steps, the folks over at SamMobile found that the Now Brief settings panel is also available on the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy S10 series.

The 'Now brief settings' page on older devices looks exactly the same as it does on the Galaxy S25 series, complete with an option to toggle 'content to include.' The image below, for example, shows the same menu on a Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Source: SamMobile

Although Now Brief is not functional on older devices for now, we should have more clarity surrounding the Galaxy AI-powered feature's potential expansion once One UI 7 begins rolling out in stable on April 7 (April 10 in the US). For reference, the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are first in line to receive the update.

The rollout will expand to these devices in the following weeks: