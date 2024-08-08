Summary Nova Launcher offers unique features, but recent layoffs at Branch may hinder future development and support for the app.

Nova's core team, including Cliff Wade, has been laid off by Branch, leaving founder Kevin Barry as the only full-time developer.

Despite uncertainty about Nova's future in the wake of these changes, founder Kevin Barry remaining at Branch is a thread of hope the customization community is hanging by.

Google's Pixel Launcher is often regarded as a rather by-the-book Android launcher, but the folks behind Nova Launcher have been updating and maintaining an enthusiasts' favorite, and for all the right reasons. Nova offers several features and integrations most stock launchers lack, and a one-time Prime upgrade gives you access to even more. Nova is one of our favorite Android launchers and among the first few apps I would install on a new phone. However, things may not stay this way for long because several core developers and the company's face, Cliff Wade, have been laid off by Branch.

Android hasn't been kind to third-party launchers recently, withdrawing native gesture navigation support and other features which hamstring the user experience. In such trying times, analytics firm Branch Metrics acquired Nova Launcher in 2022 and gave the founder Kevin Barry and other core staffers spots on their team, along with full control of the project. Although speculation about the app's future at the time was skeptical of Branch's intent and plans for the launcher, we didn't see drastic change. That just changed because Nova's director of customer relations, Cliff Wade, posted a heartbreaking announcement on Nova Launcher's Discord server (via @MishaalRahman on X).

Wade shared that Branch has laid off more than 100 employees across the entire company, including himself, Rob, and several members of the core Nova Launcher team. This layoff puts an abrupt end to Wade's 8.5-year journey with Nova, but he used the heartfelt post to thank Nova's founder Kevin Barry for giving him the job, a few people at Branch, and the massive user base Nova has accrued over the years.

While Wade acknowledged the important role of the Discord community members in shaping Nova's growth, he added that the future of the server should become clear in the coming days.

What happens to Nova now?

Wade did not say what Branch plans to do with the Nova Launcher app and its user base with the dev team gone, but a subsequent clarification from Rob sought to clear the air. He said the app's development will continue, but at a slower pace since founder Kevin Barry is the only surviving full-time developer for the app. Customer support, PR, and other functions associated with the app are now defunct, though.

To me, that sounds like a boilerplate statement from Rob to hold back panic among Nova users, and also an awful lot like Branch's plans to shut the app down entirely. In a subsequent message nearly three hours after Wade's announcement, Barry chimed in on Discord to confirm he is still employed at Branch, but the layoffs are "hugely disappointing", and have left him with "less resources." However, he said Branch is still reeling from the sudden move, and he still doesn't know much about the ap's future. In the short term, the focus remains on finishing Nova version 8.1, but with "cut scope compared to what was planned:"

I still remember that immediately after the acquisition, Barry's note said "Branch is different" and that he would still be in charge of direction and decisions for Nova. However, a lot can change in two years, and Branch might want Barry's attention on something else in its pipeline. While I fear the loss of the gem of an app, I've not lost hope because the analytics firm powers many launcher features since the acquisition, and Barry has been passionate about the project since day one.