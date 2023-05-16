Nova Launcher has long been one of the best Android launchers available to customization enthusiasts. It has a wide array of features and useful integrations, backed up by the promise of regular updates to keep it in sync with the latest Android OS developments. However, a lot goes on behind the scenes at Nova, and you finally have an opportunity to ask any question that has been on your mind.

Nova Launcher’s Community Director on Discord recently announced the company’s first State of Nova event, where people can ask Nova developers any question related to the launcher. This will be a Discord event for the members of Nova Launcher’s server, scheduled to begin on June 3, 2023, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

Certain questions will be off-limits for obvious reasons, like the release date of the next update to the app, but there’s a Google Form you can fill out if you want to ask questions. You need to sign in to your Google account to fill it, but that helps prevent spam, and you can edit your questions if required.

The form also has a provision for questions you want to ask Nova Community Manager Cliff Wade. He is the featured staff member for the first iteration of this event — a long-time support manager and the owner of the Nova Launcher Discord server. At State of Nova, you can ask him anything (within reason, obviously). We suppose other important people from Nova, like the team behind Sesame, might be featured in future iterations.

Notably, this is the first major ask-me-anything (AMA) Nova's developers are hosting for its users and community members since the AMA following the Branch acquisition late last year. Now that Branch’s role in Nova Launcher has steadied with recent updates, the discussions at State of Nova should be an interesting way to glean insight into the custom Android launcher scene and what to expect from Nova in the coming months.

You need to register your interest beforehand, though. And at the time of writing, at least 130 people have done so.