Summary Nova Launcher beta now offers the option to change the Google Assistant icon on your home screen to the Gemini logo, although it is just a cosmetic change and doesn't affect the assistant itself.

There is currently no explicit option in Android's settings to set Gemini as the default digital assistant app, so in testing, the Google Assistant still appears even after opting for Gemini in Nova.

The latest Nova Launcher beta release also includes bug fixes, support for Android 13's per-app language settings, the ability to search for IP addresses, and other UI improvements.

Google Gemini is making a beeline for the Google Assistant's spot as Android's default digital sidekick, and though the change isn't mandatory yet (and maybe not even advisable in its current state), it's already clear the chatbot has immense potential. Nova Launcher has earned its spot as one of the top third-party home screen apps in large part by embracing new Android features and APIs, so it makes sense that Gemini support would already be in the works. Here we are less than a week from Google's ChatGPT competitor making its rebranded debut, and Nova Launcher beta has already started to integrate Gemini.

Released today, Nova Launcher 8.0.14 beta adds an option to change the Google Assistant icon in your home screen search bar to the Gemini logo. You can find this feature under Nova Settings → Search → Desktop Search Bar (or Drawer Search Bar) → Assistant. From there, tap the gear icon to choose the new Gemini logo.

As noted by Cliff Wade, Director of Customer Relations at Nova, on Discord, this change is largely cosmetic — all it does is change the icon, not the assistant itself. To do that, Wade says you still need to change the default assistant in Android's system settings. However, in our initial testing, we noticed that this button still calls up Google Assistant even after opting in to the new Gemini assistant, and there doesn't appear to be an option in Android's settings to explicitly change the default digital assistant app to Gemini — instead, the Google app is set as the assistant and your account-level settings determine which assistant is shown.

We're still looking for a solution to that problem, but in the meantime, the Nova Launcher team has been busy squashing other bugs in this release. In addition to adding support for Android 13's per-app language settings and the ability to search for IP addresses, Nova 8.0.14 beta fixes several issues with the UI and resolves some performance issues:

8.0.14 BETA Feb 13, 2024 Add Gemini assistant icon option

Add support for Android's App Language feature (Android 13+)

Add support for IP addresses in search

MicroResults can be copied to the clipboard by tapping

Fixes with the bottom drawer search bar placement

Fix media card interfering with dock

Various padding fixes

Various other bug and crash fixes

Update translations

Today's update is the most significant Nova beta release in terms of user-facing changes since the launcher added API integrations for apps like Slack, Discord, and OneDrive back in October. The same update also introduced widget-like cards for the app drawer, offering a new place to find glanceable information. It appears our initial concerns that new Nova owner Branch might not give the app as much attention as Teslacoil were perhaps a bit overblown.