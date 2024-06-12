Summary Nova Launcher 8 brings new features like cards, Nova Now feed, and Smart Folders to enhance the experience.

Users will be able to create custom cards for apps, and can use cards in the Nova Now feed.

The developer is also working on integrating rich and custom UX for apps that are featured in cards.

Nova Launcher has been around for over a decade, and is still considered one of the best Android launchers you can download in 2024. While the app was dormant for some time, it recently got a major update, with version 8 hitting the Google Play Store bringing a variety of welcome changes and enhancements.

Despite the major version drop, the brand has been working on bringing more features and enhancements, with new beta versions that have been shipping over the past month. Now, the latest Nova Launcher beta is introducing even more features, bringing three new additions that could really change the way you interact with your apps and services.

New ways to experience the apps and services you use everyday

Nova Launcher's integration of cards is quite interesting, and as mentioned before, it will give users a new way to interact with apps and services. Users will be able to build their own cards from the Settings menu, and also set conditions for them to appear. If you're not looking to go that deep, you can also use cards to access apps or even contacts. For the most part, this provides a cleaner look when trying to navigate multiple apps at once.

The developer has also included a new Smart Folders options, which will organize apps automatically, creating a way to easily browse apps by category. Now, if you like the idea of cards and how they function, you'll be delighted to know that you can set up a whole screen dedicated to them with the new Nova Now feed that will showcase your apps and relevant content. This will work in the same way the Google feed does when you swipe left from the home screen.

Of course, if you want Google and Nova Now, that can be set up as an option, with Nova Now taking priority, then Google coming after with an additional swipe. As far as what you'll see on the Nova Now section, you'll get Search and app recommendations at the top, which will be based on your usage. And below that, you'll be able to customize the look by organizing your a set of cards to your liking.

By default, this space will be populated by cards that were recently used. But ideally, you'll want to go in and tweak what's showing to suit your needs. You can even have certain cards automatically rise to the top section when certain conditions are met. As far as future plans go, it looks like the developer is working on a way for "apps to integrate rich and custom UX."

Perhaps more impressive is that this will apparently be coming soon. Of course, since all of this is just a work in progress, the developer is asking for feedback. But if all of this sounds like something you're eager to try out, you can always sign up for the beta using the Google Play Store. Furthermore, if you've never tried an Android launcher, and want to bring a little something extra to your phone's experience, then this one is going to be a great one to try.