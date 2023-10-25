Summary Nova Launcher receives a new beta update with API integrations for Slack, Discord, Dropbox, OneDrive, and GitHub, enhancing Nova Search functionality.

The update introduces widget-like cards for the app drawer, including media controls, Map locations, and weather information.

In addition to bug fixes, Nova Launcher also allows multiple cards to be displayed simultaneously in the app drawer, providing more customization options.

The Android smartphone market is abuzz with new tech, and some of our favorite devices run stock Android, or a popular skin like Samsung’s One UI. However, these OS skins usually focus on mass appeal, and not personalization, opening up a massive market for custom launchers. Nova Launcher is one of the enthusiast community’s most beloved options, and it just received a new beta update packed to the gills with new features.

If you haven’t heard from nova in a while, it could be because they were in the news over a year ago when analytics company Branch acquired the brand from its creators Kevin Barry and Cliff Wade. Branch specializes in cross-platform linking and attribution, providing analytics gathered from said links. Over 50,000 apps use Branch’s services, so chances are that links in your emails which take you to brand websites and product pages are routed through Branch. The titan leveraged this linking to supercharge Nova Search soon after acquiring the launcher, allowing you to jump to messaging or calling a person when you look up their name in Nova Search.

You can switch on all the new API integrations in Nova Settings

The latest beta update to version 8.0.7 makes Nova Search even better, with Branch adding new API integrations for Slack Discord, Dropbox, OneDrive, and GitHub. With these additions, you can directly look up your Discord friend’s ID to slide into a chat with them, or a filename you need from Dropbox. You can toggle all these Branch integrations in Nova Settings → Integrations. You may have to sign in to your Slack workspace or Spotify account when you set up these integrations.

New cards for the app drawer

This beta update is the first one since July this year, but it makes the wait worthwhile with the addition of widget-like cards in the app drawer. Choices are limited, but you can choose between cards for media controls, Map locations, and weather information. You can turn these cards on or off under Nova Settings → Cards. The Weather card is self-descriptive — It pulls your approximate location using GPS and alerts you about changing weather, or about your local conditions at a predefined time of the day. You can configure a schedule for the Maps card to show up as well. It will show you a predefined location which you set up in Nova Settings and give you options to navigate there using various modes of transport.

You may see more than one card at a time

The music card, on the other hand, can show up with a schedule, or whenever your device has media playing. It resembles the player controls in the notification shade, complete with buttons to play/pause, skip ahead, or go to the previous track. During our brief testing, we noticed the app drawer can also show you two cards simultaneously. They are always pinned to the top of the drawer, but they still sit underneath the row of pinned apps you use frequently.

Nova Settings page with scheduling options for cards

Besides these major improvements, Nova developers have ironed out a few bugs in the launcher and polished Nova Settings to a gleaming shine. Nova Launcher is a mature platform and there isn’t much to iron out, except for issues stemming from the new additions. One of the biggest bug fixes the developers highlighted is a fix for some Nova UI elements using incorrect colors when the Nova theme didn’t match the device theme. Now, all the colors match up well, but you may need to revisit Nova Settings to fine-tune the colors after this beta update.

There’s no ceiling to the personalization possibilities with Nova Launcher, and the launcher maintains its classic status with this beta update, adding more such options we love. These features should soon make their way to the stable version of the app as well.