Nova continues to be one of the best Android launchers out there, even after being purchased by mobile analytics company Branch. The app hasn't seen many stable version bumps since that acquisition, but developer Kevin Barry has been hard at work on the beta channel, releasing six test versions now in less than a year. The latest update doesn't really bring any new features, but it does polish up things a bit.

Nova Launcher has launched beta version 8.0.5, which is now available for those that are enrolled in Google Play's beta testing program. The update was announced on Nova's Beta Community Discord server, and while it may be lacking features, it does bring some much-needed bug relief and stability improvements.

Among the issues fixed, we have a crash that was occurring on Android 8.1 Oreo devices when dragging and dropping, as well as a separate crash that was happening when applying certain icon themes. In addition, the option to hide the status bar clock while on the launcher, which needs root access, is also fixed.

The full changelog goes as follows:

Fix drag-drop crash on Android 8.1

Fix root option to hide clock

Fix wallpaper colors not being respected by icon theme when applied via app

Fix crash when applying certain icon themes

Minor fixes

Updated translations

If you're interested in giving this new update a spin, make sure to join the beta program by heading to the app's Play Store page and tapping the Join button under Join the beta, or just download the newest beta's APK from Nova's website and sideload the update on your phone. While this is a bit more stable than the previous version, it's still a beta, and you might come across unwanted issues that could ruin your experience.