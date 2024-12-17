Summary Android 15 QPR 2 beta 2 brings back the notification cooldown feature.

The feature reduces notification volume for repeated alerts from the same app.

This feature will likely be included with Google's next Feature Drop in March 2025.

It's only been a few days since Google released the Android 15 QPR1 stable build for Pixel devices, but attention has already shifted to Android 15 QPR2, which entered its second beta earlier this week. While this build primarily focuses on bug fixes and stabilizing the version ahead of its March 2025 release, an interesting Android 16 feature (or rather an old one) has been spotted in the new build of Android 15 QPR2.

First spotted by Mishaal Rahman on X, Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 brings back the notification cooldown feature. For those who aren't aware, the notification cooldown feature first appeared in Android 15 Developer Builds before being removed in the beta phase. It later resurfaced in the Android 16 Developer Preview 1 but has now shown up again in Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2, suggesting it could indeed launch with Android 15 rather than Android 16.

Notification cooldown makes a return in Android 15 QPR 2 beta 2

For those unfamiliar with how the feature works, it's designed to manage the overwhelming flow of notifications. When enabled, the notification cooldown feature gradually reduces the volume of successive notifications from the same app. For example, if an overly active group chat is distracting you, this feature will automatically lower the notification tone volume when multiple notifications arrive in a short span of time.

As such, important alerts like calls, alarms, and priority notifications remain unaffected, ensuring they're delivered at full volume. It's a handy feature for preventing your phone from bombarding you with alerts and helping ease notification anxiety. This feature can be found under the Notification settings on Pixel devices running Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2, and it comes enabled by default.

While Google hasn't officially confirmed its launch, the feature's return in Android 15 QPR2 Beta suggests it may arrive with Google's next Feature Drop in March 2025. However, given Google has removed it previously from Android 15, there's still a chance it could be delayed until Android 16.