Most Android fans probably expected OnePlus founder Carl Pei’s new company, Nothing, to focus on developing a smartphone. Instead, it burst onto the scene with more manageable goals in mind, releasing a set of flashy, translucent wireless earbuds earlier this summer. With that first ever-terrifying product launch out of the way, it might be time for Nothing to release something we assumed was coming all along.

The company plans to launch a smartphone sometime in early 2022, according to a new leak from 91Mobiles. Unfortunately, if you were expecting to hear anything concrete about the device — specs, pricing, maybe even a product name — you’re left with, well, nothing. Everything about this phone remains a mystery, and it’ll likely stay that way until we start seeing teasers sometime in the coming months.

Still, it’s not all too surprising to learn the company’s working to expand its portfolio. Nothing purchased the remnants of another tech startup, Essential, earlier this year, which seemed to hint at future plans for some kind of mobile device.

Not that the company is turning away outside help, of course. Today’s rumors arrived just a couple of days after Nothing announced a new round of funding and a partnership with Qualcomm to “power future tech products” for the company. There’s no guarantee, of course, but that sure sounds like a smartphone — something that Qualcomm is undoubtedly happy to hear.

It’s not the only product currently in development. Keeping with its original focus on accessories, the company reportedly intends to release a power bank called Nothing Power (1) sometime before the end of 2021.

We’ll have to keep waiting to find out what a “Nothing phone” might look like, though we’re hoping it keeps the clear casing last seen on the company’s headphones. With the Android manufacturer lineup feeling smaller than ever, it might not be a bad time for a fresh competitor to enter the ring. Let's just hope they bring something new to the table.

