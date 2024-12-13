Your changes have been saved CMF Buds $27 $39 Save $12 For their price, the CMF Buds punch way above their weight, offering solid audio, good noise cancellation, and a great overall experience that competes with pricier models. $27 at Amazon

The earbud market is packed with great options, but let’s be real—most premium models are priced way out of reach for the average buyer. Sure, they’ve got top-notch sound and fancy features, but not everyone wants to drop that kind of cash. On the flip side, budget earbuds often skimp on quality and performance. That’s where CMF, Nothing’s sub-brand, steps in. Their wireless Bluetooth noise-canceling earbuds strike a solid balance, delivering quality without breaking the bank.

Right now, Amazon has the CMF Buds wireless earphones for just $27. That’s 31% off the $39 list price, saving you $12.

What's great about the CMF Buds?

The CMF Buds deliver surprisingly good active noise cancellation and audio quality, especially for their price. Even at $39, they stand out with stylish looks and solid performance. With this sale, they’re an even better steal.

These earbuds use advanced ANC tech to cut external noise by up to 42dB, keeping distractions out for focused listening. Meanwhile, the transparency mode lets you stay aware of your surroundings when needed. The CMF Buds also feature Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair for quick, hassle-free connections. They also let you connect to two devices at once, making it easy to switch between your phone and laptop.

With 4 HD mics, voice calls come through crystal clear. Battery life is decent too, with 6.5 hours on a single charge and up to 35.5 hours with the compact charging case. The charging case has a cool twist—a dial that doubles as a fidget spinner. You can spin it back and forth with a satisfying click, making it a fun and tactile way to keep your hands busy.

The CMF Buds come in a range of stylish colors, like Orange, Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Night Black. Right now, though, only the Orange and Dark Grey versions are on sale.