Summary Nothing plans to announce the Phone 3a series on March 4 at MWC 2025.

A report claims the phones will use a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip.

The Phone 3a Pro's camera setup will seemingly include a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and AI-supported 60x hybrid zoom.

Nothing has an event scheduled for March 4 at MWC 2025, where it will announce the Phone 3a series. Reports and leaks have already revealed some specs of the upcoming phones, with Nothing itself confirming the return to a Snapdragon chip. Now, a new report sheds more light on the Phone 3a's internals and its camera setup.

The Nothing Phone 3a lineup will consist of the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. Both phones will share similar internals, including a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. Fabricated on the 4nm node, the SOC packs an octa-core CPU with one Prime core running at 2.5GHz, three Performance cores, and four Efficiency cores. This is paired with an Adreno 810 GPU and Spectra Triple ISP.

Qualcomm claims this chip delivers a 20% uplift in CPU performance, 40% faster GPU, and 30% better AI performance compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

Nothing will supposedly offer the Phone 3a in two RAM and storage configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB with 256GB storage. The Pro model will apparently only come in a single 12/256GB variant. A beefy 5,000mAh cell will provide juice to the internals, which should be enough for all-day use.

As for the cameras, the SmartPrix report claims the Phone 3a Pro will feature three sensors at the rear. This includes a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultrawide. There's also a 50MP 3x telephoto camera that will use the 1/1.95" Sony LYT-600 sensor. While the optical reach of the lens will be limited to 3x, Nothing will use AI to offer up to 60x hybrid zoom. For comparison, Google's Pixel 9 Pro lineup tops out at 30x hybrid zoom despite packing a 5x optical shooter.c

The regular Phone 3a will sport a dual-camera setup, ditching the 3x telephoto shooter for cost reasons. Otherwise, both specs will pack almost the same specs. A teaser from the company confirms the presence of a Camera Control-like button.

Here's hoping Nothing also improves its image processing to get the most out of the Phone 3a's camera hardware. All the company's previous phones have faltered in the camera department due to sub-par processing.

Nothing's new phones could be the new mid-range kings