Key Takeaways Nothing Phone 2(a) is getting yet another special edition launch in October.

The upcoming device, which was co-designed by the Nothing community, will offer a glow-in-the-dark back panel.

The Community Edition/Special Edition device is expected to be unveiled on October 30.

Nothing's March-launched Nothing Phone 2(a), which is first in line for the Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 update, is also set to receive a radiant special edition successor.

The mid-range device, which starts at $350, has already been offered in a limited edition blue color in India, and a special edition in black and white with specks of red, green, and blue colors on the back in some countries. Now, the London-based manufacturer is readying up to unveil yet another special edition Nothing Phone 2(a) within the month of October.

The special edition device, which was co-designed by the Nothing community based on a submission and voting procedure, is complete and ready to be unveiled — with Wednesday, October 30 likely being its designated launch date. The project started back in March.

The smartphone maker teased its "next big reveal" on X (Twitter) with a short seven-second video wherein a firefly lands on the ground and emits a green glow, which Android Authority suggests references the upcoming Community Edition Nothing Phone 2(a) and its glow-in-the-dark back panel.

Four stages of development

Nothing's website currently offers a sneak peek at the device and details the community's involvement in the special edition device's design process. "An industry first co-creation project empowering our community to build a smartphone of their own imagination. All submitting and voting stages are complete. Now, we bring everything to life," reads the page.

Stage one of the design process was based on hardware design, which was won by Kenta Akasaki and Astrid Vanhuyse's 'Phosphorescence' design (first screenshot below). The manufacturer didn't detail any other hardware suprises, and from the looks of it, the special edition will retain the core aesthetics and internals of the standard model.

Stage two of the design process decided the device's primary wallpaper collection, and it was taken home by Andrés Mateos' 'Connected Collection' that highlights "cables, pipes, microchips and components that form random routes" in turquoise, black, and white color schemes (second screenshot below).

Stage three decided the device's packaging, and Ian Henry Simmonds' 'Less is More' design was chosen by the community (third screenshot above). It highlights the device's macro lens surrounded by the rear glow-in-the-dark elements.

The marketing campaign was the focus of the device development's stage four, and Sonya Palma's 'Find your light. Capture your light' tagline was chosen as the stage's winner (fourth screenshot above). "Sonya’s focus on an 'inner light' was reminiscent of our first-ever product campaign, 'Pure instinct,' drawing on the idea that we all have a powerful voice within us that deserves to be heard," wrote Nothing.

The last stage concluded in July, and three months later, the device appears ready to be shown off. It is unclear if the Community Edition device will offer any performance-related and if it will be available for purchase in the US.