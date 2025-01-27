Summary Nothing plans to launch up to 3 new phones in 2025, including a flagship to compete with Samsung and Apple.

The company has posted a teaser for a new phone launch on March 4.

The teaser apparently shows a Camera Control-like button surrounded by Glyph lights.

Nothing is gearing up for a busy 2025, with plans to launch as many as three new phones. This will include the company's first flagship phone with high-end internals to take on the likes of offerings from Samsung and Apple. The Carl Pei-led company is now teasing the launch of a new product at MWC 2025 on March 4 with the tagline "Power in Perspective."

It is tough to make out anything about Nothing's upcoming device from the teaser. But it seemingly shows a Camera Control-like button surrounded by Glyph lights.

Thanks to Glyph lights, Nothing phones stand out in a crowd of Android phones. However, it would be interesting to see if the lights work in the company's favor on its flagship phone, as they may not appeal to more professional users.

A leaked internal email from Carl Pei indicated Nothing's flagship phone would launch in Q1 2025. An early March unveiling perfectly fits that timeframe. Plus, there's no better stage for the company to unveil its first flagship phone than Mobile World Congress.

The same leaked email revealed the Phone 3 will stand out for its deep AI integration. In addition to this, the phone is expected to boast more powerful internals and a significantly improved camera setup — a notable weak point in existing Nothing phones.

With over a month to go for Nothing to reveal its next phone, expect the company to post more teasers in the coming weeks to build hype around its launch.

Nothing could capitalize on Samsung's failure to innovate