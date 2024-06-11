Summary CMF Phone 1 with unique Nothing Lock module may shake up India's budget smartphone market with rumored price of Rs 19,999.

Leaked image reveals distinct rear design and exposed nut, hinting at swappable backplate for customization.

Teasers by CMF by Nothing deepen mystery around Nothing Lock module, hinting at innovative functionality and design.

Nothing's budget sub-brand CMF is preparing to launch its first smartphone: the Phone 1. The company has been teasing the phone's imminent arrival on social media, showing off a part of its rear panel with Nothing Lock. The latter should allow you to plug exclusive add-ons into the phone, helping it stand out among other budget Android phones. A new leak now gives us a clear look at the CMF Phone 1's rear and reveals its possible Indian pricing.

The image shared by 91Mobiles shows that the CMF Phone 1 will sport a distinct rear design, with the bottom right corner featuring what is presumably the Nothing Lock module. There's no clarity on how it will function, but it does give the back a unique look.

An exposed nut is also visible on the phone's rear left side. It's unclear if it serves any purpose or is there for aesthetic reasons. Rumors indicate that the Phone 1 could ship with a removable and swappable backplate, so changing the rear panel could involve opening that screw. Unlike the Phone 2a, the CMF Phone 1 will sport a vertical camera setup.

Additionally, CMF by Nothing posted another teaser on X. This time around, it's a short 7-second video showing the Nothing Lock module rotating accompanied by the message "Reinventing the wheel." If anything, it deepens the mystery surrounding the Nothing Lock's functionality.

CMF Phone 1 could disrupt the budget smartphone segment in India

Based on a tip by leaker Yogesh Brar, the 91Mobiles report claims the CMF Phone 1 will carry a box price of Rs 19,999 (~$245) in India. That could suggest the phone could retail for around Rs 18,000 (~$222), with discounts possibly dropping its price to Rs 17,000 (~$209).

This is a highly competitive category in the Indian smartphone segment, dominated by the likes of Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. But given the Phone 1's alleged specs, which include a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, 6/8GB RAM, and a Dimensity 7300 SoC, it could give existing phones a run for their money. The distinct rear design with Nothing Lock could further help generate consumer interest.