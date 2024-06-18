Summary Nothing's CMF Phone 1 set to launch on July 8, with a unique design and rumored affordable price.

Along with the phone, new products CMF Watch Pro 2 and CMF Buds Pro 2 will be introduced on the same day.

The timing of the launch event suggests CMF Phone 1 may not be available in the US.

After a month of teasers and leaks, Nothing has confirmed it’ll be introducing its new CMF Phone 1 smartphone in early July. The new handset is the first to be released under the company’s spin-off CMF branding which began selling products late last year. The new phone will be announced during a launch on July 8 with two other devices accompanying it.

The CMF Phone 1 will be revealed during a Nothing Community Update event held at 10am BST (that’s 5am ET). The timing of the event may be a sign that the handset won’t be coming to the US. The company’s last handset, the Nothing Phone 2a, wasn’t easily available in the US, but some were able to purchase it through the company’s developer program. It’s currently unclear if it’ll be the same for the CMF Phone 1.

Nothing also confirmed with today’s teaser that it’ll be introducing a second generation of both its headphones and its smartwatch. The new products will be called the CMF Watch Pro 2 and the CMF Buds Pro 2. We don’t yet know anything else for certain about these accessories, but expect to learn more on July 8.

The cheapest Nothing yet

The CMF Phone 1 is rumored to include a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, the option of either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and a Dimensity 7300 SoC powering the whole thing. Expect a unique design on the rear of the phone, as the company has done with its Nothing-branded products. A leak from 91Mobiles showed us what to expect from the rear of the phone with the report saying you should be able to change the rear backplate for different designs using a screw to disconnect the designs.

The leaked image of the CMF Phone 1

Another part of the leak has said that the phone costs Rs 19,999 (that's around $245). If true, this will be by far the cheapest smartphone from Nothing HQ. It's unlikely we'll see this phone on sale in the US, but it may be the sort of handset you can purchase through the company's developer program. There's not long to wait until we hear more from the brand, and we're hoping it will mention during the big launch which markets will be able to buy the phone.