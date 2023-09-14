Summary Nothing's sub-brand CMF is set to launch its first products at an event on September 26.

The CMF smartwatch will feature a 1.96" AMOLED display, 13-day battery life, and an IP68-certified aluminum body.

The budget wireless earbuds, known as the Buds Pro, will have 11 hours of battery life, 45dB ANC, and a quick 10-minute charge for 3.5 hours of additional use.

Since Nothing's debut in 2021 with the Ear 1, the Carl Pei-led company has made a name for itself with some impressive products. This year's Nothing Phone 2 was its most ambitious product yet, moving from mid-range to the premium segment with a more premium design, faster internals, and a higher price tag. But Carl Pei believes his company can also disrupt the budget segment, which is why he announced the CMF by Nothing sub-brand in early August. And now the company is gearing up to announce its first set of products later this month.

Manu Sharma, Nothing India's VP and General Manager, announced in a tweet that CMF's first product launch event will take place on Tuesday, September 26. Sharma's tweet was light on what to expect at the event, but a detailed leak has already revealed what CMF likely has in store.

Nothing's sub-brand is unlikely to launch a new budget smartphone at the event. Instead, it apparently plans to launch a budget smartwatch with a 13-day battery life, a pair of budget wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation (ANC), and a 65W GaN charger with dual USB-Cs and a USB-A port.

Dubbed Watch Pro by CMF, the wearable will purportedly feature a 1.96" AMOLED display with 600 nits of peak brightness and enclosed in an IP68-certified aluminum body. Given the claimed 13-day battery life with a 330mAh cell, the watch will likely run a real-time operating system (RTOS), commonly found in budget smartwatches sold in India and Asia.

As for the wireless earbuds, they might be marketed as the Buds Pro and feature 10mm dynamic drivers with 45dB ANC support. A leaked spec sheet suggests the IP54-certified earbuds will provide a claimed battery life of 11 hours, which can be extended to 37 hours with the charging case. A quick 10-minute top-up will provide juice for another 3.5 hours.

While there's no shortage of GaN chargers, CMF's 65W GaN power adapter could stand out with its bold color choice and price. It will seemingly launch in the same bright orange color as the brand's logo. One of the two USB-C ports should output power at 65W, with both supporting USB PD3.0 with PPS, Samsung Super Fast Charging, and Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0+ standards.

If this leak is spot on, CMF's upcoming products will undercut the competition in the Indian market with its aggressive pricing. CMf stands for "Color, Material, Finish," so despite the budget pricing, the company's products should impress with their design and build quality.

All CMF products are likely to be launched in India for now. There's no word if they will debut in Europe or other markets.