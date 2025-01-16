Summary Nothing is looking to raise $100 million to fund its expansion.

The company is also exploring more product categories to expand into.

Nothing will launch its first flagship phone this year.

Nothing plans to enter the big league in 2025 with the launch of its first flagship phone. Leaks also indicate that the company will release two other phones and several audio products in 2025. The Carl Pei-led company reportedly wants to raise $100 million to fund this expansion.

This is not the first time Nothing will raise funding for its operations. In 2023, the company raised $96 million from many new and existing investors. Back then, it wanted the funding to fuel its growth in the US market and launch more phones. Now, it reportedly wants to raise another $100 million ahead of the launch of its first flagship phone.

According to the Bloomberg report, Nothing had a great 2024, doubling its annual revenue to over $500 million. Its lifetime revenue from device sales also crossed the $1 billion mark, and the total units shipped exceeded 7 million. The company achieved these impressive numbers despite only operating in selected countries, including parts of Europe and Asia, and with a limited US presence.

This year, Carl Pei apparently wants to expand Nothing sales in regions other than the US. In 2026, the company will push to capture a bigger share of the US market. The report also claims that Nothing is looking to expand into more product categories.

Given Nothing's impressive growth despite the challenging last few years for the smartphone industry, the company is unlikely to struggle to raise the $100 million it seeks.

To go along with its first flagship smartphone, Nothing is working on integrating AI features into Nothing OS to deliver a better user experience. The launch of a true flagship phone should help Nothing's sales grow further this year and give its brand visibility a big boost.

Nothing has taken all the right steps so far