Nothing has already confirmed the announcement date of its upcoming midrange killer, the Nothing Phone 2. The device has been in the making for a few months now, with Nothing CEO Carl Pei effectively confirming the Phone 2's stateside arrival in January this year. Following up on the company's recent revelation about the smartphone's launch date, Pei has teased the brand's first-ever charging cable — a conventional USB-C to USB-C offering — potentially expected to be available alongside the Nothing Phone 2 next month.

Despite having a smartphone in global markets for almost a year now, the only accessory the manufacturer currently sells is a 45W USB-C charging adapter, except for a case and a screen protector meant for the Phone 1. This cable, newly revealed by Carl Pei, is likely meant to be used with this particular wired charging brick. The executive didn't offer any further details on this accessory, although Pei encouraged his followers to offer a suitable caption.

To nobody's surprise, the company's philosophy of openness has also made its way to the USB-C cable, as evidenced by the transparent connector. It's certainly one of the better-looking USB-C cables out there, though I probably would've liked it more if they used a braided design.

To be clear, this is a completely different cable from the one provided with the Nothing Phone 1, which resembles any other charging accessory sold in the marketplace. It's unlikely that this newly teased transparent USB-C cable will be bundled with the Nothing Phone 2 next month, though we cannot rule out the possibility of a bundle-type deal combining both the 45W charging brick and the new cable.

Nothing is expected to take the wraps off the Phone 2 on July 11 at 11 a.m. ET. Thanks to early leaks, we've learned that the smartphone may use the last-gen Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and not the newer 8 Gen 2 as originally expected. While this decision will expectedly come with some criticism, Nothing hopes to counter it with an attractive price tag, putting this among the best midrange phones money can buy.