The Nothing Phone 1 was revealed in July this year, and the company has just confirmed to GSMArena that it sold over 100,000 phones in India in its first 20 days on sale. That seems like a success, so expect to see more from the Nothing brand. Now, Nothing is back on its hype train with new teasers for its next announcement.

The Nothing Phone 1 was teased by the company for months with small announcements and hints toward the device throughout 2022. The company first spoke about the phone in March, but we had to wait until July for the full reveal. We may see similar for this next announcement, but we’re currently unclear what it will actually be.

The teaser reads “Sublime. Coming soon,” with a picture of a butterfly with what appear to be transparent wings. The company’s CEO has retweeted the teaser saying, “The Animal Kingdom is calling again,” referencing that the company used birds for marketing the Nothing Phone 1.

The fact that this is a new animal may suggest that it’s a totally new product, but the transparent wings also seem like a reference to the Phone 1’s clear-back design. It may be this is a new color for the existing handset. The phone was initially launched in black or white, and this butterfly has a red tinge alongside those colors, so the company may be looking to introduce that shade for its new colorway. The company did similar with its first pair of headphones introducing a new shade further a few months after release.

If not, it may be a whole new product line altogether. This may be a teaser for a second generation of the company’s earbuds, or it may be time to see a new product category, such as a smartwatch from the company. We don’t yet know what it'll be, but we know we’ll see more consistent teasers from the brand in the coming months.