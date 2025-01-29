Summary Nothing is starting to tease its latest phone ahead of Mobile World Congress.

The latest teaser video on X hints that the next phone could have a telephoto lens.

Nothing's big reveal is scheduled for March 4, taking place during Mobile World Congress 2025.

Nothing has been around for a few years at this point but has yet to really introduce a device that competes with its competitors' top-end models. Although we don't know what the brand has up its sleeve for 2025, we do know that it could end up being one of the biggest years for the brand so far to date.

There's a good chance that we could see up to three phones release this year, which is exciting if you're someone that's watched Nothing's growth in the industry. Furthermore, if a leaked email is to be believed, we could also see the brand's first flagship phone soon. Fortunately, it doesn't look like we'll have to wait long to find out what's next for Carl Pei's brand, as it has already started teasing a new phone ahead of Mobile World Congress 2025.

This could really be Nothing's break-out year

In true Nothing fashion, the brand is trickle feeding the internet bits and pieces here and there in order to keep the hype train rolling. For its latest, we're getting a small video clip of Carl Pei on the computer. What makes this clip interesting is that we get a close up shot of Pei's glasses that reveals the message "LAUNCH 4 MARCH."

In addition, it's the way that the camera zooms in that indicates that there are multiple lenses being used here. We typically see this kind of change when going from a wide lens to telephoto on smartphones. Of course, most top-end phones have minimized the blatant camera change in videos, making the transition seamless.

There's a good chance that the camera change in this clip is made more apparent in order to draw some reactions. Of course, there's always the chance that Nothing hasn't really refined the software for this feature yet, and is still working on it before release. Regardless, something's up, and Nothing is slowly showing off to the world what it's been working on in order to really make a splash in 2025.

The good news is that we won't have to wait too long to find out, as stated before, the reveal is already set for March 4, which is just in time for Mobile World Congress 2025. MWC will take place in Barcelona and will start on March 3, and end on March 6. Are you interested in what's next from Nothing? If so, what do you want to see from the brand? Let us know in the comments.